Daniel Bryan Floats Wrestling with Other Companies After WWE Contract Expires

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is considering his potential options with the end of his contract looming ahead, including potentially working for other companies.

“My contract is up soon," Bryan said at a meet-and-greet session prior to WrestleMania 37 (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful). "We need to figure out what a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out.”

He also added: “It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s actually something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now.”

Per Lambert, Bryan's contract is reportedly up in September.

The 39-year-old Bryan has been a professional wrestler since 1999. He is best known for his stints as an active WWE wrestler from 2010-2015 and 2018 to the present date. The fan favorite is a four-time WWE champion and one-time World Heavyweight title winner.

Bryan retired from active wrestling in 2015 after undergoing multiple neck surgeries and suffering concussions and seizures. He was medically cleared to return in 2018 and has wrestled in WWE ever since. Bryan notably took part in the WrestleMania 37 main event for the WWE Universal Championship between he, match winner Roman Reigns and Edge.

The former champion appears ready to at least consider winding down from a full-time wrestling career, though, if his interview with BT Sport is any indication:

Bryan said that his main event match experience was "bizarre" and that he felt "detached." He also said this in part, per Lambert.

"I haven't watched it back. I don't know if watching it back would help figure out why I'm so detached. Maybe it was a sign that it's time to let go of being a full-time wrestler. The odd detachment, I was like, 'Woah.' Like I said, I'm either gonna die [laughs] or maybe it's a sign that this isn't it and it isn't the same type of fulfillment that it was before. I've been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I'm close with like 'what is that?'"

For now, Bryan is still under WWE contract for five more months.