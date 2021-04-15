Padres 'Optimistic' Fernando Tatis Jr. Will Return from Shoulder Injury Friday

AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could return Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Jayce Tingler told reporters Thursday.

Tatis can be activated off of the injured list Friday, ending a designation he received after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation—meaning the shoulder slipped from its position in the socket—on April 5.

"We're optimistic that he has a good chance to be ready to play tomorrow," Tingler said.

General manager A.J. Preller said an MRI showed a "slight labral tear" that was expected due to the subluxation injury, and Tatis had full range of motion.

The issue from April 5 was Tatis' third shoulder issue within 23 days, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. The 22-year-old took live batting practice Thursday and had his "best day" at the plate since the injury, Tingler said.

He hit .301/.374/.582 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI through 143 games over his first two seasons in the league, and the Padres were convinced of his talents enough to sign him to a massive 14-year, $340 million extension this offseason.

Through five games this year, his numbers have dipped. Tatis is hitting .167/.286/.333 and has struck out seven times, hitting one home run so far.

The Padres have gone 6-3 in his absence.