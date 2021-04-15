    Cubs' Ryan Tepera, David Ross Suspended After Brandon Woodruff HBP

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 16, 2021
    Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

    Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Tepera has been suspended three games for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff Tuesday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

    Manager David Ross was suspended one game as well for the incident.

    Tepera is appealing his suspension while Ross will serve his punishment Friday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

    The incident came a week after benches cleared in another game between the two teams after Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch:

    Contreras was hit by Woodruff again in Tuesday's matchup.

    Not only would throwing at the pitcher serve as retaliation, Woodruff had also dominated the Cubs in two starts this year.

    The right-hander allowed zero runs with just one hit in seven innings during a Milwaukee win April 7. On Tuesday, Woodruff finished with one run allowed in six innings.

    Even if Tepera didn't hit his counterpart with his pitch, MLB clearly thought the throw was intentional and took necessary action.

