    Bettor Wins $208K After Placing $100K Wager on Dodgers Betting Line vs. Rockies

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Zach McKinstry may not be a household name yet, but he's a hero to one high-rolling gambler.

    A bettor placed a $100,000 bet on the Dodgers -1.5 live line against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, nailing a payout of $208,000 when McKinstry hit an eighth-inning home run to give Los Angeles a 4-2 victory.

    McKinstry wasn't just a hero for one bettor, either. Another at BetMGM placed a $127,500 wager on the -1.5 line before the game and took home a massive payout.

    For those unfamiliar, MLB is typically a moneyline sport. Favorites are given -1.5-run lines that offer a potentially higher payout but are losers if a team wins by one run.

    The Dodgers held a 3-2 lead after the Rockies scored two runs in the fifth and carried that advantage to their last at-bats before McKinstry came through. 

