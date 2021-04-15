Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Officially End Engagement: We're 'Better as Friends'

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former American League MVP Alex Rodriguez and media mogul Jennifer Lopez have officially ended their relationship.

The pair announced the decision in a joint statement to NBC's TODAY:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Tomas Mier of PEOPLE reported in March that Lopez and Rodriguez ended their engagement.

In a joint statement to Charles Trepany and Cydney Henderson of USA Today from Ron Berkowitz, a representative for Rodriguez, the couple said reports of their breakup were "inaccurate" and they were "working through some things."

Rodriguez and Lopez publicly announced their relationship in Feb. 2017. They became engaged two years later.

A 22-year Major League Baseball veteran, Rodriguez was named to the All-Star team 14 times and won the AL MVP award three times. He won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009.