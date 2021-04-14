Pete Rose to Give Sports Betting Advice Through Pick-Selling Service UpickTrade

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Irony might be dead after all.

On Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer reported Pete Rose announced on a conference call for his 80th birthday that he will provide exclusive sports gambling picks for a subscription service.

David Payne Purdum of ESPN noted the service is UpickTrade, which once partnered with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

Rose, of course, would undoubtedly be a member of baseball's Hall of Fame if it wasn't for sports gambling. The three-time World Series champion and 17-time All-Star was one of the best baseball players in the sport's history and still holds the major league record with 4,256 hits.

Yet baseball's hit king is not enshrined in Cooperstown because of his ban that stemmed from his decision to bet on the sport.

So if you're looking for advice on how to get into the Hall of Fame, you should probably look elsewhere. But if you want sports gambling advice, Rose is apparently ready to provide just that for a subscription fee.