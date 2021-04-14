    Pete Rose to Give Sports Betting Advice Through Pick-Selling Service UpickTrade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

    Irony might be dead after all.

    On Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer reported Pete Rose announced on a conference call for his 80th birthday that he will provide exclusive sports gambling picks for a subscription service. 

    David Payne Purdum of ESPN noted the service is UpickTrade, which once partnered with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

    Rose, of course, would undoubtedly be a member of baseball's Hall of Fame if it wasn't for sports gambling. The three-time World Series champion and 17-time All-Star was one of the best baseball players in the sport's history and still holds the major league record with 4,256 hits.

    Yet baseball's hit king is not enshrined in Cooperstown because of his ban that stemmed from his decision to bet on the sport.

    So if you're looking for advice on how to get into the Hall of Fame, you should probably look elsewhere. But if you want sports gambling advice, Rose is apparently ready to provide just that for a subscription fee.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      100+ MLB Players to Donate Pay

      Players will donate their game-day salary on Jackie Robinson Day to help launch the Players Alliance scholarship fund

      100+ MLB Players to Donate Pay
      MLB logo
      MLB

      100+ MLB Players to Donate Pay

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      5 Astros on Injured List

      Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Robel Garcia and Martin Maldonado on IL due to health and safety protocols

      5 Astros on Injured List
      MLB logo
      MLB

      5 Astros on Injured List

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Early-Season MLB Winners and Losers

      Biggest winners and losers from the season's first two weeks

      Early-Season MLB Winners and Losers
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Early-Season MLB Winners and Losers

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Atlantic League to Test New Mound Distance, DH Rules for MLB

      Atlantic League to Test New Mound Distance, DH Rules for MLB
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Atlantic League to Test New Mound Distance, DH Rules for MLB

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report