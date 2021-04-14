100-Plus MLB Players to Donate April 15 Pay to Jackie Robinson Foundation

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

More than 100 MLB players will donate their game-day salaries on Jackie Robinson Day to the Players Alliance's Breaking Barriers campaign, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.

Led by David Price, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jason Heyward, the donations will help launch the Players Alliance x Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Fund, whose first class of recipients will come in the fall.

"On April 15, we honor Jackie Robinson as the first player to break the color barrier, a reminder there is still much work to be done in our game," former MLB All-Star and Players Alliance President Curtis Granderson said in a statement. "As The Players Alliance seeks to bridge the gap of racial inequity in baseball, we're encouraging players, on this date especially, to consider supporting the Alliance and our efforts to continue Jackie's legacy of breaking barriers."

This is the second consecutive year the Players Alliance will accept donations from MLB players on Jackie Robinson Day. In 2020, the group raised more than $1 million.

Last season, the Players Alliance announced it would use the money to "combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected" by the killing of George Floyd, the shooting of Jacob Blake and other issues.

The campaign paid immediate dividends with players traveling to 33 cities to provide "pantry supplies and COVID resources to more than 20,000 families in need, and in partnership with Major League Baseball provided $1 million worth of baseball equipment, giving kids across the country the tools to play our game," the Alliance stated.

This season, funds raised on Jackie Robinson Day will help the Alliance's Gear for Good program, which distributes baseball equipment. The money will also be used to "amplify" the nonprofit's mentorship programs.

Among the notable current and former players involved in the Players Alliance are Tim Anderson, Chris Archer, Mookie Betts, Byron Buxton, Lorenzo Cain, Khris Davis, Prince Fielder, Jack Flaherty, Dexter Fowler, Dee Gordon, Ken Griffey Jr., Torii Hunter, Adam Jones, Aaron Judge, Andrew McCutchen, Dominic Smith, George Springer, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman.

MLB will honor Robinson on Thursday and Friday, as all teams will celebrate the 74th anniversary of Robinson's breaking the color barrier.