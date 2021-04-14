    Twins' Andrelton Simmons Placed on COVID-19 Injured List After Positive Test

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). 

    Per that report, Simmons chose against being vaccinated on Thursday when the Twins were given the option to receive a single-dose vaccine at Target Field. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

