Twins' Andrelton Simmons Placed on COVID-19 Injured List After Positive Test

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Per that report, Simmons chose against being vaccinated on Thursday when the Twins were given the option to receive a single-dose vaccine at Target Field.

