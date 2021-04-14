    Hank Aaron's Name to Replace Confederate General's at Atlanta's Forrest Hill Academy

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta's Forrest Hill Academy, which was named after former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, will be renamed Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

    The Atlanta school board unanimously voted to change the name Monday. As part of the vote, the city voted to waive the typical five-year waiting period before a school can be named after someone who died.

    Aaron died in January at age 86.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

