Hank Aaron's Name to Replace Confederate General's at Atlanta's Forrest Hill Academy

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta's Forrest Hill Academy, which was named after former Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, will be renamed Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

The Atlanta school board unanimously voted to change the name Monday. As part of the vote, the city voted to waive the typical five-year waiting period before a school can be named after someone who died.

Aaron died in January at age 86.

