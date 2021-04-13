WWE Legend Batista Featured in New Trailer for 'Army of the Dead' Movie

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Actor Dave Bautista, known as Batista during his WWE career, was featured prominently in the trailer for the upcoming movie Army of the Dead, released Tuesday by Netflix.

Bautista plays a character named Scott Ward, who's one of the people tasked with pulling off a $200 million heist amid a host of zombies in Las Vegas. The movie will be released May 21.

Erik Pedersen of Deadline provided a synopsis of the film written and directed by Zack Snyder:

"Dave Bautista stars as Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who has settled into a simpler life flipping burgers on the outskirts of Las Vegas. But things change when a casino boss (Hiroyuki Sanada) offers him $50 million to break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the Strip within 32 hours—before the city is nuked by the government."

Bautista, who's joined by Sanada, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell and Garret Dillahunt as part of the cast, said the script convinced him to take part in the project.

"For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up," he told Ben Travis of Empire in February. "What sets us apart is the heist. But there's a whole bunch of different layers to this film."

Bautista has enjoyed ample success in Hollywood since leaving his full-time role as a WWE wrestler in 2010, most notably playing the role of Drax in several films from the Marvel Comics franchise, including the 2022 blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

Much like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he returned to WWE for select storylines and appearances over the years. He most recently lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and then announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

He was selected to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020, but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bautista couldn't make the rescheduled 2021 date, so his enshrinement was pushed back to a future WrestleMania week.

As Batista, he was a two-time WWE champion, four-time world heavyweight champion and two-time winner of the Royal Rumble.