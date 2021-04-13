    MLB Umpire Joe West Awarded $500K in Defamation Lawsuit Against Paul Lo Duca

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2021

    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    The New York Supreme Court awarded veteran MLB umpire Joe West $500,000 as part of his defamation lawsuit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

    West originally filed suit in 2019 after Lo Duca said on a podcast that West afforded Billy Wagner a larger strike zone in a game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies because Wagner would let him drive a vintage Chevrolet the closer owned.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

