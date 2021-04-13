MLB Umpire Joe West Awarded $500K in Defamation Lawsuit Against Paul Lo Duca

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The New York Supreme Court awarded veteran MLB umpire Joe West $500,000 as part of his defamation lawsuit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

West originally filed suit in 2019 after Lo Duca said on a podcast that West afforded Billy Wagner a larger strike zone in a game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies because Wagner would let him drive a vintage Chevrolet the closer owned.

