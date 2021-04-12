    Triple H: Rhea Ripley Is 'Here and Now' After Defeating Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Triple H sang the praises of Rhea Ripley after she was victorious over Asuka at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.

    Ripley doesn't turn 25 until October, yet she has already been crowned the NXT UK women's champion, the NXT women's champion and now the Raw women's champion.

    This wasn't even her first WrestleMania match. She dropped the NXT title to Charlotte Flair at last year's Showcase of the Immortals, and the mere fact that she was wrestling one of the biggest stars in the women's division on the biggest pay-per-view was a sign of her star being on the rise.

    A wrestler's career ebbs and flows because nobody can be in the main event and hold a championship belt forever. But it's abundantly clear Ripley is likely to be a stalwart in the women's division for years to come.

