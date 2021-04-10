WWE's Drew McIntyre on Bad Bunny Ahead of WrestleMania 37: 'He's Putting the Work In'

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre predicted rapper Bad Bunny will "shock a lot of people" with his in-ring performance at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night.

Bad Bunny, who previously held WWE's 24/7 Championship, is set to pair with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match on the first night of the two-day event.

McIntyre told TMZ Sports he's been keeping tabs on the singer's preparations at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and he's been impressed with the progress.

"He's there week in, week out," McIntyre said. "I've been observing him from afar. He has a genuine passion for this. He's putting the work in; he's training almost every single day."

The Scottish Warrior, who'll also be in action Saturday as he attempts to regain the WWE title from Bobby Lashley, added he understands some people aren't happy a non-wrestler is taking a spot on the WrestleMania card, but he thinks it's important to look at the bigger picture.

"Realistically, this is going to draw a lot of new eyes," McIntyre said. "He's not somebody that's just showing up for a paycheck. He doesn't have to. He's done pretty well in his chosen field of music; [he] won a Grammy."

In addition, the fact Bad Bunny has been consistently appearing on WWE's weekly television shows and working out at the Performance Center in recent months makes his situation far different than a celebrity being brought in for a one-off appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WrestleMania 37 will take place Saturday and Sunday night from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It's available on pay-per-view or NBC's streaming service, Peacock.