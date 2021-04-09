Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to Headline WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will headline the first night of WrestleMania 37, a two-evening event that will take place Saturday and Sunday in Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium.

Banks will be defending her SmackDown's Women's Championship against Belair, who won the women's Royal Rumble in January as the No. 3 participant.

Belair had the option to challenge Banks or Raw women's champion Asuka at WrestleMania. In February, she announced Banks would be her opponent.

Banks, a five-time Raw women's champion before moving to the blue brand, has held the belt since beating Bayley at Hell in a Cell in October 2020.

Belair, who was with NXT from 2017-2020 before joining the main roster last year, will be wrestling for the world title for the first time in her career.