    WWE Releasing The Undertaker NFTs Ahead of WrestleMania 37

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 9, 2021

    Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

    WWE announced it will release non-fungible tokens (NFT) featuring The Undertaker, the legendary ex-Superstar who retired from professional wrestling last year:

    Former WWE Superstar and current WWE Executive Vice President Triple H spoke on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast on Monday about whether the promotion would jump into the NFT space (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.com):

    "Those are things, as technology changes and those opportunities become available, it's always things that we're looking at. [WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon] has a big philosophy of not wanting to be the first person to jump into the pool, but you also don't want to be the last. That's where we are and we look at all the options. In some ways, we're tailor-made for [NFT] rather than some random dunk in the NBA. Our moments are iconic. It's what we do, we create iconic moments that live forever. I don't necessarily fully understand [NFT] and it's something we look at and have a lot of people in our company that are a lot smarter than me that are looking at them constantly."

    The WWE will jump into that pool after all.

    It's not hard to come up with a NFT collection for The Undertaker, who won the WWF/E Championship and World Heavyweight Championship a combined seven times.

    The Deadman is the author of some of WWE's most iconic moments, and he also made a name for himself with his undefeated streak at WrestleMania, which lasted for 21 matches.

    One of the most memorable moments in WWE history had nothing to do with a championship or WrestleMania match, as he and Mankind (Mick Foley) brawled in an epic Hell in a Cell match at the 1998 King of the Ring that included Undertaker throwing his opponent off the cage into an announcer's table. He also chokeslammed Foley through the cage into the ring below.

    The Undertaker NFT drop will happen on the same day as the beginning of WrestleMania 37, which will run Saturday and Sunday in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium.

