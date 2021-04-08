    Eduardo Rodriguez Leads Red Sox Past Orioles in Return from Myocarditis

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez earned the win in his first start back after missing the 2020 season due to myocarditis, a heart inflammation he developed as a result of COVID-19. 

    Rodriguez gave up three runs in five innings as the Red Sox rolled past the Baltimore Orioles, 7-3, on Thursday.

    The 28-year-old allowed Boston's first home runs of the season, but made up for it by striking out seven and walking none.

    Rodriguez began 2021 on the injured list due to a dead arm he developed at the end of spring training. He was originally slated to be the team's Opening Day starter, an honor that went to Nathan Eovaldi instead.

    “I’m just happy to have the opportunity to be back in baseball and be back to start tomorrow," he told reporters on Wednesday,his 28th birthday. "That’s what it means to me. It’s been a year and two months, maybe, since the last time I was on the mound in like a real game. So I think I’m going to really appreciate being on the mound tomorrow.”

    In his last significant action in 2019, he amassed a 19-6 record in 34 starts with a 3.81 ERA. 

    The Red Sox were swept by the Orioles in the first three games of the season, scoring just five runs in the series. Since, the team has gone on a four-game winning streak and crossed the plate 33 times in that span. 

    They'll continue the series with the Orioles on Saturday (7:05 p.m. ET) and Sunday (1:05 p.m. ET). 

