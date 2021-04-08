Babe Ruth's Handwritten Letter to Mistress from 1922 Sells for $201,851

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A handwritten letter Babe Ruth sent to his mistress around 1922 sold via auction for $201,851 through SCP Auctions.

TMZ Sports noted Thursday the signature was authenticated by PSA on the letter that previously sold in 2004 for $86,000.

The letter was discovered in the scrapbook of Nell Wilson and included pleas from Ruth not to "call him up" because he was worried his wife, Helen Woodford, would find out.

"Dear Nell, Very sorry but my wife jumped over on me without me knowing it this is the first time she ever did that she is watching me so don't get mad and I will see you Monday night," he wrote.

Ruth and Woodford married in 1914, when he was 19 years old.

That was his rookie season with the Boston Red Sox.

He went on to play 22 years during his Hall of Fame career with the Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves. Ruth finished with a .342 career batting average and 714 home runs, which is third-most in MLB history.