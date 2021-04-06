Reds Prospect Mac Wainwright Indicted on Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition Charges

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds prospect Mac Wainwright was indicted on two counts of rape and gross sexual imposition in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in November 2020, according to Bobby Nightengale and Quinlan Bentley of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"Mac Wainwright, the Reds' fourth-round pick in the June 2020 first-year player draft, is on administrative leave and is not participating in minor league spring training camp at the team's player development complex in Goodyear," the Reds said in a statement. "We have no further comment."

Nightengale and Bentley reported Wainwright entered a plea of not guilty and posted a $10,000 bond on December 22.



The 18-year-old outfielder from the Cleveland area is ranked the 22nd-best prospect in the Reds' farm system by MLB Pipeline and wasn't expected to arrive in the major leagues before 2024.

Originally committed to play college ball at Ohio State, Wainwright instead signed with the Reds as the No. 113 overall pick in 2020 out of St. Edward High School.

Wainwright has yet to appear in a game at any level since being drafted.