Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez Will Retire on June 30 After 32 Years with Badgers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring effective June 30, ending a 32-year tenure at the school.

"It has been an honor to be a part of Wisconsin Athletics and I take great pride in all we have accomplished over the last three decades," Alvarez said in Tuesday's announcement. "From championships, to improvements on campus, to impacting thousands of student-athletes, it's been a great ride. I'm grateful for the support, generosity, enthusiasm and loyalty of Badgers in the state of Wisconsin and beyond. Thank you."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.