    Nick Castellanos on Yadier Molina: I'd Want Signed Jersey Even If He Punched Me

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 4, 2021
    Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos sparked a bench-clearing brawl after flexing, yelling and standing over St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jake Woodford following a play at home plate on Saturday:

    The Cardinals didn't take kindly to Castellanos' actions, with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina notably shoving the outfielder from behind before saying a few words. Castellanos was later ejected.

    After the game, Castellanos provided a quote that showcased his respect for Molina, a nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

    "That guy could punch me in the face and I'd still ask him for a signed jersey," Castellanos said, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

    Molina is a nine-time Gold Glove winner who has played with the Cardinals for his entire 18-year MLB career. He's a lock for the Baseball Hall of Fame someday and one of the most respected players in the game. It's no surprise Castellanos respects Molina's stature even after a heated matchup, which the Reds won 9-6.

    Speaking of the brawl, Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided some context for what went down:

    The Reds and Cardinals will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET in Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.

