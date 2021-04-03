Former Royals 2B Mark Grudzielanek Under Investigation for Alleged Child Abuse

Allison Long/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Mark Grudzielanek is under police investigation for alleged child abuse.

According to police documents TMZ Sports obtained, authorities are looking into allegations involving a 12-year-old boy said to have occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 26.

TMZ reported a source said "the allegations stem from a physical altercation."

Grudzielanek played 15 MLB seasons from 1995-2010. He was an 11th-round draft pick by the Montreal Expos in 1991.

After playing 78 games as a rookie in 1995, Grudzielanek was named to the NL All-Star team in 1996. He also won a Gold Glove award as a member of the Kansas City Royals in 2006.

Grudzielanek spent time with six different teams during his career. In addition to the Expos and Royals, he played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.