Mookie Betts: Dodgers 'Can't Just Be Good on Paper' After Opening Day Loss

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts knows the team has things to improve on after Thursday's season-opening 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Betts said the reigning World Series champions have to match their opponent's focus on a daily basis in their quest to repeat.

"We have a really good team, but we have to go out and play too. We can't just be good on paper," he said.

The Rockies took advantage of several Dodgers mistakes Thursday.

Los Angeles committed two errors and lost a run on a Cody Bellinger home run when Justin Turner misread the ball and got passed by Bellinger on the base path as he was trying to run back to first, resulting in Bellinger being called out:

Betts, who has won five consecutive Gold Glove awards, misplayed a fly ball in the third inning that helped the Rockies score a run.

The Dodgers also finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

Still, the Dodgers had a chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. However, Rockies closer Daniel Bard struck out pinch hitter Matt Beaty and got Betts to line out to end the game.