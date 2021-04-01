    Nationals Announce 2 More Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2021
    AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

    The Washington Nationals are dealing with COVID-19 concerns before their 2021 campaign even starts.

    General manager Mike Rizzo told reporters the Nationals had two more players test positive for the virus Thursday with another who is "likely positive" in quarantine. That would make four Nationals players positive for COVID-19 before they play their first game.

    Washington announced Thursday's opener against the New York Mets was postponed, and Rizzo said "we're not sure" if there will be any games between the two National League East teams this weekend.

    Tim Healey of Newsday reported the Mets are not dealing with any COVID-19 concerns.

    Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reported the Nationals received one positive test for a player Wednesday and placed four players and a staff member in quarantine because of contact tracing.

    "[I thought] just kind of: 'Oh, crap'" scheduled Opening Day starter Max Scherzer said. "Everybody across the game, we had seen so few positive cases across spring training as a whole. It just shows you how quickly that can turn—it can turn on a dime. We have to face it, and we have to overcome it."

    According to MLB's health and safety protocols for the 2021 season, anyone who tests positive must isolate for at least 10 days while being monitored by medical staff. Players must also undergo a cardiac evaluation before being cleared to return.

    Following the scheduled series with the Mets, the Nationals are slated to host the Atlanta Braves from Monday through Wednesday.

