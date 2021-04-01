    Orioles vs. Red Sox 2021 Opening Day Rescheduled to Friday Because of Rain

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    Major League Baseball's hopes to have all 30 teams play on Opening Day has been dashed because of inclement weather in Boston.

    The Boston Red Sox announced that Thursday's opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed to Friday because of rain in the area:

    The Red Sox were set to host the Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday, with first pitch at 2:10 p.m. ET.

    Per Weather.com, the forecast in Boston calls for rain in the morning followed by cloudy conditions and wind gusts up to 22 mph. Friday's forecast has a high of 46 degrees and 15 mph winds with mostly sunny skies.

    The Orioles and Red Sox are hoping to start this season off on a strong note after struggling in 2020. Baltimore finished fourth in the American League East with a 25-35 record, one game ahead of Boston.

    Boston rehired Alex Cora in November after the sides agreed to part ways in January 2020 amid MLB's sign-stealing investigation.

    The Orioles are expected to send John Means to the mound for his first Opening Day start. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox.

