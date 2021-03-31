Jed Hoyer 'Optimistic' Cubs Will Agree to Anthony Rizzo Contract Extension

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With Anthony Rizzo heading into the final season of his current contract, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer hopes to re-sign the three-time All-Star.

Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday that he will "respect" Rizzo's decision to put a deadline on negotiations for Opening Day, but the team hopes to keep the lines of communication open.

