    Jed Hoyer 'Optimistic' Cubs Will Agree to Anthony Rizzo Contract Extension

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    With Anthony Rizzo heading into the final season of his current contract, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer hopes to re-sign the three-time All-Star. 

    Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday that he will "respect" Rizzo's decision to put a deadline on negotiations for Opening Day, but the team hopes to keep the lines of communication open. 

