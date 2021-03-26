Celtics Rumors: Andre Drummond Focus for BOS After Failed Vucevic, Gordon Trades

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Despite not making a big splash prior to the trade deadline on Thursday, the Boston Celtics aren't done trying to improve their roster for a potential playoff push.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics "intend to pursue" Andre Drummond once his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers becomes official.

Himmelsbach noted that the Celtics tried to acquire Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, but the Magic opted to go with trade offers from the Chicago Bulls for Vucevic and Denver Nuggets for Gordon.

Boston has built a reputation for being involved in trade talks for marquee players, but no deals have materialized in recent years. The most-notable deal pulled off by general manager Danny Ainge was for Kyrie Irving in July 2017 when he sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This season, in particular, seemed like an opportunity for the Celtics to make a bold, aggressive move. They have disappointed thus far with a 21-23 record, eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Drummond hasn't played for the Cavs since Feb. 12 as the team worked to find a potential trade partner for the two-time All-Star.

No deal ultimately materialized for Cleveland. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Drummond and the Cavs reached an agreement on a buyout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even though Drummond isn't a difference-maker at this stage of his career, he would fill a need for the Celtics. They rank 17th in the NBA with 43.8 rebounds per game.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in 25 starts for the Cavs this season.