    Report: Some Members of Lakers Org. Expected to Get COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

    Adam WellsMarch 24, 2021

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to join other NBA teams in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 

    Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, members of the Lakers are expected to be vaccinated this week. 

    The report noted HIPAA privacy laws prevent the Lakers from specifying which players or staff members will receive the vaccine.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

