    2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu Tested Positive for COVID-19, White Sox Announce

    Adam WellsFebruary 24, 2021

    Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) during the second inning of Game 3 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the Oakland Athletics Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    Eric Risberg

    Reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu is arriving late to Chicago White Sox spring training after testing positive for COVID-19. 

    Per Gabe Lacques of USA Today, the White Sox announced Abreu will remain in isolation "for the next several days" and is asymptomatic. 

    "He believes he contracted a mild case of the disease in January, which is reinforced by the presence of COVID antibodies in additional testing," the team said. "Other than being frustrated, Jose feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future." 

    All 30 MLB teams reported to spring training last week, with most clubs holding their first full-squad workouts on Monday. The league and MLB Players Association announced on Feb. 19 a total of 13 positive COVID-19 tests out of 4,336 samples taken from Tier 1 and 2 personnel. 

    Abreu became the first White Sox player to be named AL MVP since Frank Thomas in 1994. The 34-year-old hit .317/.370/.617 with 19 homers and 60 RBI in 2020. 

    The White Sox will play their first spring training game on Feb. 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

