Former Athletics Pitcher Dave Stewart Bids $115M on City's Stake in Coliseum Site

Michael Zagaris

Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart has submitted a $115 million bid to purchase the city's 50 percent stake in the site of the Oakland Coliseum, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara.

Stewart, an Oakland native, said he plans to redevelop the area, potentially with a new stadium, if the Athletics' plans for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal do not materialize.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

