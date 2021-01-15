MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto, George Springer Still Interest Blue Jays

Icon Sportswire

The Toronto Blue Jays have yet to make a big splash in free agency, but they are reportedly keeping a close eye on the top three players still available.

Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are still in contact with the representatives for Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer.

Toronto has been linked to a number of players, both free agents and trade candidates, this offseason.

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince noted Toronto finished second in the Francisco Lindor trade sweepstakes. The four-time All-Star was dealt to the New York Mets last week.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Blue Jays made a four-year, $78 million offer to DJ LeMahieu before the All-Star second baseman re-signed with the New York Yankees.

Bauer is the top pitcher on the free-agent market after winning the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. He led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and had 100 strikeouts in 73.1 innings over 11 starts.

Springer and Realmuto are the best position players still available after LeMahieu chose to stay with the Yankees. Springer, 31, is a three-time All-Star who owns a .270/.361/.491 career slash line in seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Realmuto spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019 as well as won the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards in 2019.

Last season, the 29-year-old posted a career-high .840 OPS in 47 games.

The Blue Jays' postseason window opened in 2020 with the development of young players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez.

Adding a prolific veteran to that core would help Toronto close the gap on the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.