Ben Simmons on Being Passed over for NBA All-Star Game: 'My Stats Don't Lie'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After being passed over as an All-Star Game injury replacement for New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons gave his opinion on the snub Friday.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Simmons said the following after Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker was named Porzingis' replacement: "I don't really know what an All-Star is anymore. I mean if it was about win-lose, you picked [Miami Heat guard Goran] Dragic obviously, and you pick Kemba, whose team is seven wins under us. It is what it is, but my stats don't lie."

In addition to Walker's selection, Dragic was chosen as an All-Star replacement over Simmons as well when Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love went down with an injury.

The 21-year-old Simmons is enjoying a strong rookie campaign with averages of 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He is also shooting a sizzling 52.9 percent from the field.

By comparison, Walker is averaging 23.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game with a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent.

Dragic, who is a first-time All-Star, is putting up 17.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest, while shooting 44.3 percent.

Simmons is likely the favorite in the Rookie of the Year race after missing the entire 2016-17 season due to injury.

The 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick has assimilated quickly and seamlessly into the NBA, and he is a big reason for the Sixers' turnaround.

Philadelphia is currently eighth in the Eastern Conference at 26-25, and it is on pace to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.

Despite that, Simmons won't play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 unless another All-Star succumbs to injury.