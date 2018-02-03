NFL MVP 2017-18: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the 2017 NFL MVP at Saturday night's NFL Honors in Minneapolis.

Brady—who beat out Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for the honor—has now captured three MVPs (2007, 2010, 2017).

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had the vote count:

Brett Favre, Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas have also won three MVPs, while Peyton Manning is the all-time leader with five.

Brady (40 years, 184 days) also became the oldest player to take home the NFL's most prestigious individual honor, per ESPN's Field Yates:

In his 18th season, the five-time Super Bowl champion looked sharp as ever as he led the Patriots to a 13-3 record, the AFC's No. 1 seed and their second consecutive conference title.

Appearing in all 16 games, Brady completed 66.3 percent of his passes for a league-leading 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns while tossing eight interceptions with a 102.8 passer rating. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (34) and Wentz (33) were the only signal-callers who threw for more touchdowns in 2017.

And as NFL.com's Gil Brandt noted, Brady "carried one of the least-talented Patriots teams he's played with to the Super Bowl."

With another MVP in tow, Brady will try to add to his hardware stockpile Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles as he eyes a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy and fifth Super Bowl MVP.