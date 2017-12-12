How Philadelphia Eagles Can Salvage Super Bowl Pursuit Without Carson Wentz

0 of 6

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Millions have concluded after Monday's gut-wrenching news that the Super Bowl aspirations of the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles went down with Carson Wentz, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. But there remains a sliver of hope that the Eagles can salvage something from a magical 2017 season.

By now, it's been well-documented how Wentz suffered his injury, the fact that the Eagles rallied for a 43-35 win over a fellow first-place team in his absence, and the reasons why his injury means gloom and doom for a team that's been regarded as the Super Bowl favorites out of the NFC since early in the season.

What hasn't been discussed enough, however, is how foolish it actually is to chalk this up as another lost season for a franchise that has yet to win the big one.

It can't be understated what losing Wentz means. The second-year quarterback's playmaking this season didn't only catapult him toward the top of the MVP conversation, but it gave this Eagles team the look of a surefire championship contender. As good as other units across this roster have been, Wentz has been the torchbearer and the engine powering the Eagles machine.

It goes without saying that Wentz is indispensable, but that doesn't mean this team is incapable of collectively replacing him. Let's identify six critical components that need to fall into line to revitalize the Eagles' hopes for a trip to Minneapolis during the first week of February.