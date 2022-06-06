WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 6

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 6.

Sunday's Hell in a Cell delivered another fun pay-per-view that allowed the Superstars of WWE to show the world what they can do, but the main story coming out of the event was how Cody Rhodes worked his match with a torn pectoral muscle. Here is a full rundown of the results from the PPV:

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel

Judgment Day defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

Riddick Moss defeated Happy Corbin

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

With HIAC now in the books, it's time for WWE to begin the buildup for Money in the Bank on July 2. Monday's Raw dealt with all of the fallout from this weekend and much more.

Let's look at everything that went down on this week's show.