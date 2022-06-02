Rockets' Top Needs in 2022 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets may not have won the 2022 NBA draft lottery, but they walked away with something akin to a jackpot prize.

They landed the No. 3 pick in a draft that many feel features a three-prospect tier at the top. In other words, unless the Rockets become infatuated with one of those three—Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero—they can sit back, watch whatever drama may unfold over the first two picks and snag whichever of the trio of prospects happens to fall their way.

Given the state of their post-James Harden rebuild, Houston really isn't in position to take team needs into account during the annual draft night. Still, this roster has many needs, and in a perfect world, they will align with the incoming prospects' strengths.

To set the table in Space City, here are Houston's top draft needs.