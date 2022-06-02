Lakers' Top Needs in 2022 NBA Offseason

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2022 NBA offseason with a shortage of sure things and an uncomfortable number of question marks.

They have a rough idea of what to expect from LeBron James, though the 37-year-old is finding it increasingly difficult to duck the injury bug. They know what Anthony Davis can provide, but they also can't be certain he'll stay healthy long enough to do it.

That's about the extent of their internal knowledge. If you wanted to say this roster needs a little of everything, you wouldn't be wrong.

An exercise like this demands specifics, though, so we've boiled down the summer wish list to the following three areas.