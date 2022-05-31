Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Toronto Raptors Forward OG Anunoby

0 of 5

Steve Russell/Getty Images

After something of a mini-breakout in 2021-22 with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby suddenly finds himself the subject of trade rumors.

The fifth-year forward, who averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season, may not be as integral to the Toronto Raptors' future as previously thought.

"Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball-handlers in Nick Nurse's offense," Jake Fischer wrote for Bleacher Report. "Two sources with knowledge of the dynamic told B/R that Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors."

Whether this smoke is being generated from Toronto or rival executives hoping to lure Anunoby away remains to be seen, but these signals often lead to a fire. If Anunoby really does become available, there will surely be plenty of suitors.

There are legitimate questions about his durability (he's just over 60 appearances per season for his career and just over 45 during the last two seasons), but Anunoby provides the kind of positionless defense and three-point shooting teams are perpetually after.

Fischer noted that the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz would likely join the bidding war, should one start, but there are other teams that ought to be interested, too.

With the asking price reportedly north of "two first-round picks or a first and a promising rookie-scale prospect," per Fischer, it may be difficult to pry Anunoby from Toronto. It's at least worth a call for the following five teams, though.