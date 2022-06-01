Cowboys' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

Cowboys' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesJune 1, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys' offense was a wealth of fantasy points last season. Even with major changes to it in 2022, the team has several weapons that fantasy managers should be looking to target again.
The wide receiver hierarchy is going to undergo some changes after Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, vacating 104 targets.
So, while there's uncertainty as to how the new pecking order will play out, there's an opportunity for managers to find values if they select the right players.
Here, we'll take a look at two values in redraft leagues and a dynasty player to target. Values are based on players outperforming their current average draft position on FantasyPros.
TE Dalton Schultz
ADP: 64 (TE8)
Dalton Schultz finished 2021 as the No. 3 scoring tight end in both standard and PPR formats.
After a breakout season in 2020, the 25-year-old was even better the following year. He turned 104 targets into 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
Despite that, Schultz is currently being drafted as the eighth tight end. Everything the Cowboys have done this offseason points to him continuing to be a focal point in the passing game.
When the Cowboys traded Cooper and utilized the franchise tag to sign Schultz, they essentially chose the tight end over their No. 2 wide receiver. They also watched Cedrick Wilson Jr. walk, so the team has already thrown its support behind Schultz financially.
So, the Stanford product drew 104 targets in an offense that is going to have to replace 165 targets between Cooper and Wilson.
He has an established rapport with Dak Prescott. The quarterback is going to need consistency as he works to create connections with new weapons in the offense. That reliance on Schultz makes it possible that he repeats his top-three season and the tight end is getting drafted much lower than that.
RB Tony Pollard
ADP: 91 (RB32)
In fairness, Ezekiel Elliott could be considered a value at this point as well. He finished as the No. 7 running back last season and is being drafted as the 20th RB right now.
Some of that is because the 26-year-old's production has declined. He averaged a career-low 58.9 yards per game and just 14.8 fantasy points per game in PPR formats. Yet, he's only being drafted as RB20 right now.
However, the real value in the backfield is with Tony Pollard. He has been playing second fiddle to Elliott for his entire career, but he showed last year that he's been underutilized.
The 25-year-old showed off his pass-catching chops with 39 catches on 46 targets for 337 yards helping him clear 1,000 total yards on 169 touches. His rushing grade from PFF is higher than everyone bar Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry since 2019.
The Cowboys have shied away from giving the Memphis product a bigger role, but there is an out in Elliott's contract and Pollard is in the final year of his current deal. There's no financial reason to not move to a more even distribution of touches.
With both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. gone, the Cowboys might be better off leaning a little more into the run game anyway. That could lead to plenty of opportunity for Pollard to outperform his ADP.
Dynasty Target: WR Jalen Tolbert
Rookie Draft ADP: 24 (WR14)
Much of the evaluation of rookie drafts in dynasty formats is identifying players who have a path to a larger role within two years.
Not every first-year player is going to be in your starting lineup from the jump. However, Jalen Tolbert could be an early contributor who also has a long-term path to a role that makes him a value.
As previously noted, the Cowboys have a sizable vacuum of targets that has been created by the departures of Cooper and Wilson. They also could be without Michael Gallup during the early part of the season as he recovers from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 campaign abruptly.
That leaves a massive gap in the receiver corps for the first part of 2022. Free-agent acquisition James Washington will be Tolbert's primary competition for that role.
While Washington vs. Tolbert will be interesting in training camp, there's no question the latter has the long-term advantage. He'll be on a third-round rookie contract for the next four year, while Washington is on a one-year deal worth just $1.2 million.
The Cowboys are much more invested in Tolbert who could be the long-term WR3 in an offense that has been good to the receiver position.