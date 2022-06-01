Cowboys' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' offense was a wealth of fantasy points last season. Even with major changes to it in 2022, the team has several weapons that fantasy managers should be looking to target again.

The wide receiver hierarchy is going to undergo some changes after Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, vacating 104 targets.

So, while there's uncertainty as to how the new pecking order will play out, there's an opportunity for managers to find values if they select the right players.

Here, we'll take a look at two values in redraft leagues and a dynasty player to target. Values are based on players outperforming their current average draft position on FantasyPros.