Browns' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

After ending an 18-year postseason drought in 2020, the Cleveland Browns couldn't begin a playoff streak last season. They went 8-9 and missed the postseason, which led to some drastic changes this offseason—at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Cleveland swung trades for quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, which means its offense will have a much different look in 2022. But if the Browns are going to be successful and get back to the playoffs, they'll need more than just those two names to have success.

There are some young and unproven players who will likely need to step up if Cleveland is going to reach its full potential. And they'll have an opportunity to start carving out roles with the team during training camp and the preseason.

Here's a look at some key position battles the Browns will have heading into the 2022 season.