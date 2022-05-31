Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret This Season

5 of 30

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls bet that inactivity trumped any potential move at the trade deadline. The thought process certainly had its merits, as they were seeded third in the Eastern Conference at the time and had several key players—including Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams—working their way back from injury.

"We were taking calls, but basically the mutual feeling with all of our group was that, let's get our guys back," executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said, per The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry. "We're going to have enough time in the regular season to see what this group can do when they're all healthy."

Well, Ball never got healthy, and both Caruso and Williams failed to meet expectations upon their return. Chicago wound up slipping to sixth in the East and was bounced from the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

The Bulls still probably don't have a full grasp on this roster and may never get one, as Zach LaVine's return in free agency is no longer viewed as a "slam dunk," per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, and there are concerns about the lack of progress with Ball's knee. Windows can close quickly in this league, and if LaVine seeks out greener pastures, it's possible Chicago's already did.