Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New York Giants are set to embark on a rebuilding season of sorts in 2022. New head coach Brian Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen are tasked with reigniting a franchise that hasn't gone over .500 in the last five years.

At the same time, Daboll faces the challenge of evolving Daniel Jones into a legitimate franchise signal-caller—or beginning preparation for finding a successor.

New York had a fantastic early draft, landing pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal in the first round. Both should become prized building blocks for the future and immediate starters. Much of this season will be about discovering which other players can be long-term pieces of the Giants' puzzle.

First, though, New York has to settle on which players are going to start in Week 1. Presumably, Jones will get the opportunity to prove himself under Daboll, but other positions are far less settled.

Below, you'll find a look at three key position battles to watch during the remainder of organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp.

Which positions and roles are up for grabs? Which players are involved? Let's dig in.