Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Preview and Prediction for the Champions League Final

0 of 5

Michael Regan - UEFA/Getty Images

The biggest match on the European club football calendar is finally here.

The UEFA Champions League final is set to take place this Saturday in Paris. The combatants also happen to be among the most successful clubs in the competition's history, as 13-time winners Real Madrid will square off against six-time champions Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 final.

Real Madrid came into the season looking like a side that was aging and in decline. However, a La Liga title and a berth in the UCL showpiece has defied expectations. Few expected this side to get as far as it has in Europe's top club competition, but there's just something about the aura of Los Blancos that has propelled them through an astonishing campaign filled with comebacks and late goals.

Led by the team's joint-second all-time leading scorer Karim Benzema (more on him later), Real have battled past Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to get to this point—a journey that's seen manager Carlo Ancelotti's eyebrows put in overtime.

Despite Liverpool being the slight favorite for the match on DraftKings, no one—not even the most ardent of Reds fans—would be comfortable with that tag.

Liverpool are limping toward the finish line after a fantastic season that has featured a remarkable 62 matches. Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the Premier League title to Man City by one point—that's what 28 wins, eight draws and two losses will get you in today's EPL—but have already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

While those trophies are nice, it's arguable the Premier League and Champions League titles are the biggest prizes. The Reds have already failed to capture one of them, and they're sweating on the fitness of two key midfielders in Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of trying to grab the other. Thankfully, both players have improved dramatically as the week has progressed and should be in line to anchor the middle of the park in Paris.

If fit, Thiago and Fabinho will play vital roles, as will Madrid's omnipotent midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. However, it will be the attacking talismans for both teams who will make the difference in this epic encounter. Let's look more closely at some players you'll hear from on Saturday.