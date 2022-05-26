Celtics' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

Celtics' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to TargetMay 26, 2022
A splashy 2022 NBA offseason almost certainly doesn't await the Boston Celtics.
Not in free agency, at least.
That's just as well, since this might be a championship roster as is. If the front office isn't convinced that it is, though, it will need to seek out assistance on the trade market, since it's hands will mostly be tied in free agency.
Boston will have the taxpayer mid-level exception and veteran minimum money to spend on free agents. That basically gives the Shamrocks one shot at finding an impact role player.
The following three players could be candidates for that mid-level money.
3. Ricky Rubio
Assuming the Celtics are still in the market for another ball-handler following their deadline deal for Derrick White, then Ricky Rubio could wind up in the Shamrocks' crosshairs.
Yes, he is 31 years old and working his way back from a torn ACL, but that's the only reason he could fit Boston's budget.
Prior to the injury, he was busy jolting the Cleveland Cavaliers with his typical defense and distributing. His 13.1 points per game, which matched a career-high, was the proverbial icing on the cake.
He isn't the shooting threat Boston could really use, but you can only be so picky when shopping in the clearance bin.
2. T.J. Warren
One way to stretch Boston's budget is by assuming a certain level of risk.
T.J. Warren has suited up four times over the past two seasons combined because of stress fractures in his left foot. Any team that signs him will be taking on some risk, despite the fact his foot reportedly healed late in the season—long after the Indiana Pacers were buried in the Eastern Conference standings—according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
If Warren is really healthy (or can get there sooner than later), he could be a steal for the mini-mid-level exception.
Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, he averaged 18-plus points on 48-plus percent shooting each season. In the latter two, he also converted better than 40 percent of his triples. The Celtics need more wings who can splash from distance and defend, and a healthy Warren checks both boxes.
1. Otto Porter Jr.
If the Celtics are focused on improving their forward depth, then they should be impressed by Otto Porter Jr.'s first (and possibly last) season with the Golden State Warriors.
Plugged into a complementary role, Porter has seamlessly fit the system as a versatile defender, long-distance shooter and willing passer.
His 8.2 points per game won't jump off the page, but each level of his 46.4/37.0/80.3 shooting slash is worth noticing. His career-high 9.3 rebounds per 36 minutes, per Basketball-Reference.com, also highlights his effectiveness as a change-of-pace, small-ball center.
If Porter's checkered injury history keeps his next contract in check, the Celtics could be wise to be the one that offers it.