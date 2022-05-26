Celtics' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

A splashy 2022 NBA offseason almost certainly doesn't await the Boston Celtics.

Not in free agency, at least.

That's just as well, since this might be a championship roster as is. If the front office isn't convinced that it is, though, it will need to seek out assistance on the trade market, since it's hands will mostly be tied in free agency.

Boston will have the taxpayer mid-level exception and veteran minimum money to spend on free agents. That basically gives the Shamrocks one shot at finding an impact role player.

The following three players could be candidates for that mid-level money.