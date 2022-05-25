NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2022 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

1 of 3

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Before the season started, the Suns could have kept Deandre Ayton out of this summer's free agency by giving him a contract extension. The top pick from 2018 wanted a full five-year max, and Phoenix balked at the asking price, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Fast-forward to now, and it sounds like the Suns' evaluation of their starting center hasn't necessarily changed.

"Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer," B/R's Jake Fischer reported.

Ayton is a walking double-double (career 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game) and could perhaps be even more productive on a less loaded roster. Interest in the 23-year-old should be significant, as Fischer identified at least five potential suitors. Should one put a max offer on the table, that might be enough to pry him out of Phoenix.