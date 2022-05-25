NBA Teams Best Positioned to Win the Offseason

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Don't let those who traffic in absolutes fool you: There will never be one way to win an NBA offseason.

Big-time victories manifest in all different forms. A-plus drafts can set organizational tones for years to come. Blockbuster trades can divert trajectories or significantly boost championship equity. Free agency is a minefield of possibility on which lie splashy additions and unforeseen bargains.

This summer will follow a similarly broad blueprint. It will also be a touch more interesting. So little cap space is floating around that it increases the importance of flexibility across all mediums: the draft, trade and free-agency markets.

Just like last year's peek into the crystal ball, this aims to pluck out the franchises best positioned and most willing to soup up their immediate outlook. The latter is an important sticking point. Teams must be open to expending their best resources. Just because the Golden State Warriors can use Jonathan Kuminga to flesh out blockbuster-trade offers doesn't mean they will. And just because the Orlando Magic may wind up with more cap space than anyone doesn't mean they'll spend it all on long-term keepers.

Special consideration will be given to teams with higher-end outcomes built into their summer. Having the bandwidth and drive to chase the most aggressive upgrades matters in perpetuity but is especially critical this offseason.

Mostly, though, this exercise favors optionality. Teams that aren't locked into one method of progression or overall direction remain our catnip. They not only have the means and motive to get much better before next season, but they're built to roll with the punches and motivated to seize hold of different opportunities, including those that arise on a whim.