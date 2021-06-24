NBA Teams Best Positioned to Win the Offseason

2 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Lottery night could be viewed as a disappointment for the Golden State Warriors. Their own pick held serve at No. 14 rather than jumping into the top four, and while they kept the Minnesota Timberwolves selection, it'll convey at No. 7 rather than the ever-ideal No. 4 spot.

Bottle up any tears that fall and save them for another occasion. The Warriors kept the Timberwolves pick. That matters a ton on its own.

Had Minnesota vaulted into the top three, a 2022 unprotected selection wouldn't hold as much value. "Unprotected" sounds cool and all, but the Wolves would've added a top-three prospect to a core that showed signs of busting out near season's end and never really had their five best players—D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns—available at the same time.

Golden State is instead marching into the offseason with two lottery picks—high-end assets it can dangle in trades or try using to fill the gargantuan shot-creation voids beside Stephen Curry. Oh, and it's also going to welcome back some guy named Klay Thompson. Maybe you've heard of him.

Keeping the first-rounders won't be a popular non-move. Steph is a top-five player now. Youngsters typically take time to marinate. Stalking the blockbuster-trade market could yield more of an immediate return. The marquee-name auction block has yet to materialize, but between two lotto picks this year, James Wiseman and future firsts with which to work (sans 2024), the Warriors have the ammo to enter splashy discussions.

Failing to turn those picks into win-now players is not the end of the world. To be clear: That should be Golden State's priority. But it's at the mercy of what and who is available. If the Warriors cannot mine gold on the trade market, the benchmark for improvement is low enough that they can clear it via the arrival of rookies.

Last year's offense scored 13.4 points fewer per 100 possessions with Curry off the floor—the single-largest on-off plunge among all players to log at least 200 minutes. Most teams, and especially the best squads, tend to have at least two dudes who can generate offense without help, and a smattering of others who can handle a little wet work off the dribble. Golden State had Curry and...Andrew Wiggins, its only other player to average three or more pull-up jumpers per game.

Trade the picks, keep the picks—it doesn't matter. The Warriors have ample room to fail, but even without cap space, they also have the tools to get a lot better.