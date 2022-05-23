Giants' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

When it comes to fantasy football, the New York Giants might not seem like a team worth mining for long- or short-term talent.

Daniel Jones has struggled to emerge as a franchise-caliber quarterback, and star running back Saquon Barkley has been plagued by injuries ever since his rookie season.

Last season, New York ranked 31st in both yards and scoring.

However, the arrival of head coach Brian Daboll could change things considerably. He oversaw an extremely potent Buffalo Bills offense and helped develop Josh Allen into the star signal-caller he is today.

While Daboll might not turn Jones into an elite fantasy quarterback, he should squeeze a bit more juice out of a roster that underperformed under Jason Garrett last season.

With the turnaround be quick? Perhaps not, but for fantasy managers engaged in both dynasty and redraft leagues, brighter days could be on the horizon. With this in mind, let's examine three Giants who can provide fantasy value.