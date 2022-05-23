Giants' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 23, 2022
Giants' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues
When it comes to fantasy football, the New York Giants might not seem like a team worth mining for long- or short-term talent.
Daniel Jones has struggled to emerge as a franchise-caliber quarterback, and star running back Saquon Barkley has been plagued by injuries ever since his rookie season.
Last season, New York ranked 31st in both yards and scoring.
However, the arrival of head coach Brian Daboll could change things considerably. He oversaw an extremely potent Buffalo Bills offense and helped develop Josh Allen into the star signal-caller he is today.
While Daboll might not turn Jones into an elite fantasy quarterback, he should squeeze a bit more juice out of a roster that underperformed under Jason Garrett last season.
With the turnaround be quick? Perhaps not, but for fantasy managers engaged in both dynasty and redraft leagues, brighter days could be on the horizon. With this in mind, let's examine three Giants who can provide fantasy value.
RB Saquon Barkley
Running back Saquon Barkley has long been the one notable fantasy target with the Giants, but injuries have hampered him over the last few years.
In 2021, he finished with 593 rushing yards and 263 receiving yards while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
Here's the kicker, though: Now is the perfect opportunity to buy low on Barkley for the 2022 season.
According to Fantasypros, the 25-year-old is trending as the 28th pick in season-long point-per-reception (PPR) leagues. That's a fair value for a back with the upside he possesses.
Barkley will be two years removed from the torn ACL that cost him most of the 2020 season, and he should benefit greatly from the addition of first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal.
With better blocking, an improved and innovative game plan from Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka, and a healthier knee, the Penn State product should again be a 1,000-yard rusher in 2022. Add in his PPR upside—he has 190 receptions in 44 career games—and he's actually a tremendous value for season-long redraft leagues.
In dynasty, though, things are much murkier. Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and there's no telling what's in store beyond 2022.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
While Barkley might not provide fair dynasty value, rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson should. He was the eighth receiver taken in the 2022 draft and will likely find himself toward the bottom of dynasty rookie drafts.
The undersized (5'8", 178 lbs) Kentucky product might not deliver as a rookie, either. He's a somewhat unpolished pass-catcher who projects as a rotational player and gadget option in Year 1. This should further push him down draft boards this offseason. Managers should bet on his future potential, though.
The 21-year-old has the necessary tools to eventually emerge as New York's primary option in the slot.
"He has the ability to win from the slot with his speed, quickness and route-running ability, and he is willing to work over the middle despite his smaller frame," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
If Robinson does emerge as a full-time slot receiver, he should be good for three to five receptions per game at a minimum in Daboll's offense. Cole Beasley averaged five last season as Buffalo's slot specialist.
Managers picking low in the draft order can target Robinson as a fine draft-and-stash option, eyeing 2023 as his breakout season.
TE Jordan Akins
Tight end Jordan Akins has never been a big fantasy producer, but he's shown some flashes. He only logged 24 catches and 214 yards last season, but he topped 400 yards in both 2019 and 2020 with the Houston Texans.
Obviously, these aren't the sort of numbers that command fantasy attention, but the 30-year-old could be in store for a much bigger role in New York.
The Giants parted with both Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph this offseason, which leaves Akins competing with Ricky Seals-Jones and rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger to be the primary pass-catcher at tight end.
And the former UCF Knights player has been the more productive pro and should slide into a prominent role.
And under Daboll, Akins could thrive. Te coach helped turn Dawson Knox into a budding star with the Bills, and he finished last season with 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Akins might not have quite that much production, but expect him to be in store for a career year as one of Jones' top outlet options.
Akins should be available at the bottom of season-long drafts too, or available as an undrafted pickup. He's currently the 428th player on the FantasyPros board. Managers looking to add a sneaky streamer or insurance policy at tight end should keep him on their radar in redraft leagues.