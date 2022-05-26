3 Things Every NBA Team Must Do During the 2022 Offseason

27 of 30

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Get clarity on Gregg Popovich's future

Popovich, 73, will likely be the Spurs' head coach for as long as wants the job. The question is, how long does he actually want it? His answer should have an impact on San Antonio's offseason.

Despite making the play-in tournament (albeit at 34-48 overall), the Spurs are still extremely young and are likely years away from becoming a true title contender. They sent veterans like Derrick White and Thaddeus Young packing at the deadline in favor of picks and have four selections—three first-rounders—in the 2022 draft.

Should Popovich want to ramp up the rebuild in what could potentially be his last year, San Antonio could go after Zach LaVine in free agency after the two-time All-Star played for Pop during the Olympics. The Spurs have the draft picks and young talent to chase a third star next to Dejounte Murray and LaVine as well.

No matter what he wants to do, the Spurs should get an idea of Popovich's timeline before proceeding this offseason.

Sign Dejounte Murray to an extension (or at least offer one)

A first-time All-Star this season, Murray is one of the NBA's best defensive guards and a nightly triple-double threat. He's also extension eligible, with the Spurs able to offer the 25-year-old $95.2 million over three years—money that would be tacked onto the two remaining seasons left on his current deal.

This would end up being a terrific bargain for San Antonio, as Murray would likely make far more as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if he can stand to wait that long.

Look to trade up in the draft

The Spurs are one of only two teams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with three first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Like OKC, bringing in four rookies isn't an ideal situation for a team already so young, meaning the Spurs should look for trade-up opportunities by packaging picks together.