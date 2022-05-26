3 Things Every NBA Team Must Do During the 2022 Offseason

3 Things Every NBA Team Must Do During the 2022 OffseasonMay 26, 2022
Every NBA team has weaknesses it needs to address this offseason.
Whether a team needs to replace a disappointing starter, address a positional weakness, beef up a specific defensive area or something else, all 30 teams can stand to make improvements.
While teams may have a long list of things they want to upgrade via the draft, free agency or trades, we're going to focus on what every franchise absolutely needs to do before the 2022-23 campaign kicks off.
These are the three biggest 2022 offseason imperatives for every NBA team.
Atlanta Hawks
Sign De'Andre Hunter to team-friendly extension
Hunter is extension-eligible for the first time this offseason, and he is an important part to the Hawks moving forward after the team sent Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks.
It also seems like a good time to buy low on the 24-year-old. Hunter has struggled with injuries in his three seasons yet has the ceiling of a quality two-way wing.
Atlanta should look at the recently signed contracts of other young forwards as a starting point, including players like OG Anunoby (four years, $72 million) and Mikal Bridges (four years, $90.9 million). Hunter's best basketball is still ahead of him, and locking him down to a contract in the $20 million per year range would be wise before he hits free agency next summer.
Find a secondary playmaker
Only three players had a higher usage rate than Trae Young's 33.3 percent this season (Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokoumpo), yet all three have far more ball-handling help on their roster than Young.
The Hawks offense had a sparkling 119.5 rating with Young on the floor, a number that fell to 111.2 when he sat. With the Miami Heat relentlessly attacking the 23-year-old All-Star in their first-round playoff matchup, Young had no one to take over primary playmaking duties.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter can only do so much. Atlanta needs a backup point guard who can run the offense or a big combo guard who can share the floor next to Young.
Add a wing defender
The Hawks ranked 26th in total defense last season and will struggle to make any real noise in the playoffs no matter how well their offense plays. This roster lacks plus defenders and will constantly need to make up for Young's weaknesses on that end of the floor. The center combination of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu should be good enough to protect the rim moving forward, but this team needs defensive help on the wing.
Boston Celtics
Sign Jaylen Brown to an extension
Boston has done a terrific job of locking up its core pieces, with Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III all under contract until 2026. Jaylen Brown (who has two years remaining on his current deal) is eligible to sign an extension this summer that would guarantee his stay with the Celtics until 2027.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Boston can offer Brown an extension of up to three years and $119 million, or $39.7 million per season on average. This should be a no-brainer for the Celtics, who would then have their four best players under contract for the next four seasons (or more).
Any talk of Tatum and Brown not being able to play together should officially be silenced with Boston's current playoff run, especially with the latter averaging 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals this season.
Use the trade exceptions
If team owner Wyc Grousbeck doesn't mind paying some luxury tax, this Boston roster can get even deeper and more potent next season.
The Celtics own four trade exceptions, including one valued at $17.2 million stemming from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade deal to the New York Knicks last year. This means Boston can absorb a player making this amount or less in a trade without having to send any salary back in return. Of course, this would mean a spike in a luxury-tax bill that's already estimated at $11.7 million.
Luxury tax can be a big deal even to billionaires, although the championship window being open should hopefully keep the Celtics' wallet open.
Look for low-cost shooters
While the Celtics weren't a bad three-point shooting team this season (35.6 percent, 14th overall), a core of Tatum, Brown, Smart, Williams and Derrick White will always need floor-spacers around them. Whether it be via the draft, free agency or using one of the trade exceptions, Boston should look for a quality three-point shooter to join the rotation.
Brooklyn Nets
Re-sign Kyrie Irving to a non-max deal
While Irving's talent easily deserves a max contract this summer, his injury history and overall unreliability should have Brooklyn balking at the prospect of offering him a five-year, $248 million deal.
The Nets have leverage since no team can come close to offering Irving a comparable contract. The teams that have significant cap space (Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs) aren't close to winning a championship, so re-signing with the Nets and staying with Kevin Durant is Irving's best bet.
Even going year-to-year with Irving would be a preferable option, giving both sides flexibility moving forward. While he owns a $36.5 million player option for next season, Irving could turn it down to sign a new, one-year deal for even more money.
There's no way Brooklyn should offer Irving nearly $50 million a year for the next five seasons, especially since at the end of that contract the All-Star guard will be 35. The two sides still need each other and should eventually settle on a smaller, shorter deal.
Re-sign Nic Claxton to mid-level deal
Center remains a weak point for the Nets, who could lose Andre Drummond as an unrestricted free agent.
Claxton is their best option, and Brooklyn can match any deal he receives as a restricted free agent. According to ProFitX.com, the 23-year-old's projected value for next season is just over $6 million, or around the taxpayer mid-level exception.
While this would be a terrific value, the Nets should be comfortable matching anything up to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $10.3 million.
Get everyone healthy
Injuries to Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and others played a major role in Brooklyn getting swept out of the first round. Even simply running back a healthy roster featuring Durant, Irving, Simmons, Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills should have the Nets back near the top of the East.
Charlotte Hornets
Re-sign Miles Bridges
Putting Bridges back in the starting lineup on a full-time basis paid major dividends for the Charlotte Hornets, as he responded with a career-high 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists on 49.1 percent shooting. His athleticism and versatility made a big impact on winning, as Bridges' plus-4.5 swing rating ranked in the 76th percentile overall, a jump of 62 percent from just two seasons ago per Cleaning the Glass.
Just 24, Bridges should draw interest from young teams with cap space like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. Fortunately for Charlotte, Bridges will be a restricted free agent, so they can match any offer sheet.
According to ProFitX.com, Bridges projects to have a market value of $28.2 million next season. If the Hornets can retain him on a four-year deal worth $120 million or less, they should do it.
Upgrade the center position
Mason Plumlee is a fine backup center option at this stage of his career, but if he's your starter in a playoff series against big men like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo, you're in for a quick exit. Last year's first-round pick, Kai Jones, played just 63 total minutes all season and looked extremely raw.
The Hornets could explore the trade market for players like Myles Turner, Steven Adams or Mo Bamba (via a sign-and-trade) or use one of their first-round picks (Nos. 13 and 15) to select some center help.
Hire a head coach with player development skills
Charlotte is still on the hunt for a new head coach after firing James Borrego in April. While this team is ready for playoff-contention now, the amount of young talent on the roster (LaMelo Ball, Bridges, P.J. Washington, James Bouknight, Jones, etc.) should still have the Hornets searching for someone with previous success in player development. Kenny Atkinson, anyone?
Chicago Bulls
Re-sign Zach LaVine
Arguably the best free agent in 2022, LaVine has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons and is still just 27 years old as he heads into his ninth season.
As an unrestricted free agent, LaVine isn't guaranteed to return to Chicago. The team is prepared for the star shooting guard to at least test his market, according to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.
"LaVine, who is expected to have his arthroscopic knee surgery early next week, made it clear in his final media session that he will take his time to make his decision. The Bulls are fully expecting LaVine to take visits, be wined and dined and explore the unrestricted free agency he has earned."
If money is the deciding factor, however, Chicago can offer him more than anyone. A full max would be five years and $212 million per ESPN's Bobby Marks, or $53 million per season. While the Bulls would likely prefer to bring him back at a lower number, they can't afford to lose LaVine for nothing this offseason.
Get Lonzo Ball's knee healthy
Ball was limited to just 35 games during his first season in Chicago, undergoing season-ending left knee surgery in January. The 24-year-old continued to experience pain when attempting a comeback.
Registering a plus-4.5 on/off rating this season and shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from three, Ball is a critical part of this Chicago team moving forward. Whether his knee requires rest, treatment or further procedures, getting Ball back to 100 percent before the 2022-23 season is of the utmost importance.
Commitment to the 3-ball
No team generated a smaller percentage of its total points from three than Chicago this season (28.6 percent). While DeMar DeRozan can iso teams to death on most nights, finding a better offensive balance would be beneficial. A healthy Ball and Patrick Williams would help, but the Bulls should be on the lookout for another shooter in free agency to help make the offense a little less predictable.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Re-sign Collin Sexton to team-friendly deal
The Cavs sorely missed Sexton's scoring and playmaking down the stretch last season, as Darius Garland was probably a little too overworked by the end of the campaign.
Even if we don't know how he'll totally fit with a new-look roster (one that since added Caris LeVert at the trade deadline), retaining Sexton should be the Cavaliers' No. 1 priority this summer. Still just 23 years old with averages of 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his 11 games before suffering a torn meniscus, Sexton could serve as Cleveland's starting shooting guard or become the team's sixth man.
Sexton's injury may give the Cavaliers the opportunity to bring him back on a lower deal. Cleveland should be thrilled to get Sexton on a contract similar to what Derrick White got with the San Antonio Spurs (four years, $70 million). Even simply keeping the annual average under $20 million would be a win for the Cavs.
Sign Darius Garland to extension
Contract negotiations with Garland should be far quicker than with Sexton. Following an All-Star campaign in which he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists, Garland will almost certainly push for a max deal.
According to Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid, Garland will end up getting a max extension, one valued at $186 million over five years.
Cleveland should agree to a max and try to get a straight deal with no player option on the end, ensuring Garland stays with the Cavs for the next six seasons at a minimum.
Find a backup point guard
Even with Garland and Sexton, the Cavs would benefit from a veteran backup point guard, a role Ricky Rubio performed well before tearing an ACL last season. Players like Rubio (if fully recovered), Delon Wright, Tyus Jones or Goran Dragic would all be welcome additions behind Garland.
Dallas Mavericks
Re-sign Jalen Brunson
Brunson has grown from a useful backup to a necessary starter for these Mavs and is averaging 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists with just 1.1 turnovers per game during the postseason. Dallas simply can't afford to lose Brunson, who has become its only consistent offensive creator behind Luka Doncic.
Doing so won't be cheap, though. According to ProFitX.com, Brunson's real-time contract was valued at $32.6 million this year. A strong playoff run has only increased the 25-year-old's value.
Given that this team is already far over the cap line, letting Brunson walk won't open up space to sign a replacement. Dallas simply has to get a deal done, however much it may end up costing.
Upgrade the center position
While the Mavs have rolled with Dwight Powell as their starting center, he's barely been used this postseason (14.4 minutes a night) and provides little offensively.
Dallas could use someone who can create a shot for themselves at times and offer some better floor-spacing. Exploring a trade for a player like Christian Wood, Myles Turner or Mo Bamba (sign-and-trade) would help beef up the position.
Look to shed salary?
If the Mavs do end up re-signing Brunson, this is going to be one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, one that contains just a single All-Star. Hopefully Mark Cuban won't care about the luxury-tax implications, as the Mavs already face a projected bill of $6.5 million before a juicy new contract for Brunson is factored in.
Denver Nuggets
Sign Nikola Jokic to supermax extension
A two-time MVP in his prime deserves to be compensated, which is what the Nuggets should do with Jokic this summer. The 27-year-old can ink a five-year, $254 million supermax deal, one that would become the largest contract in NBA history.
Luckily for Denver, Jokic seems to want to stay with the only organization he's ever known.
"I would like it, of course," Jokic said when asked about a contract extension, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "But it's not something that I'm deciding. I think if [the] offer is on the table, of course I'm going to accept it because I really like the organization, I really like the people who works here. I'm in [a] really good relationship with everybody from [the] owner to equipment manager."
While there's a handful of borderline max contract players up for new deals this summer (Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Kyrie Irving), Jokic is more than deserving of a supermax now.
Add a rim protector
As good as Jokic is as a scorer, passer, rebounder (and now, defender), he's never going to be an elite rim protector. Denver ranked last in opponent field goal percentage in the restricted area this season (68.9 percent) and could use a defensive-minded backup behind Jokic.
The Nuggets should eye players like Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee, Isaiah Hartenstein and Robin Lopez in free agency to offer some more protection at the basket.
Get Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy
The Nuggets' title hopes revolve around Murray (ACL) and Porter (back), joining Jokic to give Denver one of the NBA's best trios when healthy. Both should be working closely with the training staff this summer to make sure they're 100 percent (or as close to possible) by training camp.
Detroit Pistons
Trade or extend Jerami Grant
The Pistons can trade Grant this offseason and still get a nice return. They can also ink the 28-year-old to an extension. What Detroit simply can't do, however, is lose him in unrestricted free agency next summer.
Whatever Troy Weaver and company choose to do with Grant, action has to be taken. With just a single year left on his deal, there should already be extension talks to see if a long-term deal makes sense, especially on a team that's probably a few years away from making any real playoff noise.
Trading Grant to a contender should absolutely be on the table as well. There's no shortage of teams that can use a two-way forward who can defend multiple positions and serve as a second or third scoring option.
Teams like the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers should all be interested in his services.
Add some three-point shooting
The Pistons ranked 29th in three-point shooting this season (32.6 percent) while also finishing 26th in made threes per game (11.3).
Only one rotation player (Cory Joseph) shot better than 40 percent from deep and his return to Detroit isn't guaranteed ($5 million player option). Whether help comes through the draft or free agency, the Pistons need to surround players like Cade Cunningham and Grant with some shooters.
Explore trading up
Detroit fell to No. 5 in the draft lottery, meaning the draft's three premier talents (Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero) will almost certainly be gone by the time they select. For a franchise that could use an elite big man to pair with Cunningham, the Pistons should explore the cost of trading into the top three.
Golden State Warriors
Sign Jordan Poole to an extension
Poole has been the key to bridging the gap in eras for Golden State, giving the Warriors another dynamic offensive threat while taking pressure off Klay Thompson in his return from two injury-lost seasons.
The 22-year-old has thrived as a starter or sixth man, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists while leading the NBA in free-throw percentage (92.5 percent) this season.
As expensive as this roster already is, Poole needs to be paid as well.
With one year remaining on his rookie deal, Poole is eligible to sign an extension this summer. A max deal would pay him nearly $186 million over five years, although Golden State should first try for a lower number. Spotrac.com's Keith Smith points to a four-year, $100.8 million deal as fair for both sides.
Get James Wiseman as healthy as possible
The Warriors are on the cusp of reaching the NBA Finals this season even without the 2020 No. 2 pick ever seeing the court. Knee surgery and rehab delays caused Wiseman to miss the entire season.
With Kevon Looney about to enter free agency, however, Wiseman's role could be even more important next year. Golden State needs to do everything possible to get him ready for training camp.
Re-signing Kevon Looney
Looney has been an underrated part of the Warriors' success this season. He's been similarly crucial during the Western Conference Finals, averaging 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 73.1 percent shooting.
With Wiseman's injury history, bringing Looney back—even if just for one more year—is a must.
Houston Rockets
Explore Christian Wood and Eric Gordon trades
While the Rockets chose to keep both Wood and Gordon at the trade deadline, both now have just one guaranteed year left on their deals. It would be irresponsible of Houston not to explore the trade value of each while it still can.
Wood would likely fetch the most in return as a 26-year-old premier offensive big man who can drive, shoot from the outside and post up. He's also a good rebounder with a trade-friendly contract ($14.3 million). With the Rockets likely taking a post player at No. 3 in the draft and with Alperen Sengun showing a lot of promise as a rookie, Wood could be expendable.
Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz should have interest in Wood, Gordon or both.
Add a pass-first point guard
No team turned the ball over more than the Rockets last season (16.2 percent), likely the result of non-traditional point guards like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. running the offense so much.
This group could use a pass-first point guard, one who is fine setting the table for others and not getting his own shots up. Whether it's through free agency (Tyus Jones, Ricky Rubio) or a trade (Ben Simmons?), having a true floor general would help cut down on turnovers while setting players like Green and Porter up for success.
Resolve the John Wall situation
Wall is now down to just one year remaining on his massive contract after sitting out last season. However, the $47.1 million player option his will undoubtedly exercise will still be tough to trade.
Whether it involves moving Wall in a deal (Russell Westbrook and picks?) or simply buying him out and recouping some money, the Rockets need to find closure with Wall before the season starts.
Indiana Pacers
Determine Myles Turner's future
While trading Domantas Sabonis at the deadline seemed to be a vote of confidence for Turner's future in Indiana, the 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract. If the Pacers don't extend him now, Turner can leave as an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Still one of the best defensive centers in the NBA when healthy, Turner's injury history should give Indiana pause when deciding on a new contract. He's played more than 74 games just once in seven seasons, suiting up just 89 times the past two years.
Exploring the trade market is a possibility, especially with plenty of teams needing a rim-protecting, three-point shooting center. Owners of the No. 6 pick in the draft, who the Pacers select could impact Turner's future as well.
Indiana needs to come up with a plan for Turner, who can still be a franchise centerpiece, especially if given a larger offensive role.
Improve three-point defense
Only the Sacramento Kings allowed opponents to shoot a higher percentage from deep than the Pacers this season (37.2 percent). That's an area where Indiana needs to improve if it wants to return to the playoffs.
Injuries to Malcolm Brodgon and T.J. McConnell didn't help, but the Pacers could still use another plus defender on the perimeter, especially after trading Justin Holiday in the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis deal.
Draft best player available
Having a pick inside the top 10 for the first time since the 1980s is a rare treat for the Pacers, who can be flexible with who they draft now.
With most of their core players (Haliburton, Brogdon, Chris Duarte) able to play multiple positions, Indiana can afford to take the best player available and not worry about filling a certain spot.
Los Angeles Clippers
Get Kawhi Leonard 100 percent healthy
Remember Kawhi Leonard?
It's been a minute, but the 30-year-old forward was one of the NBA's best players before tearing his ACL in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz last June.
As admirable as it was for the Clippers to make the play-in tournament without Leonard, this is a team that should have championship aspirations with him on the court.
It's still been less than a year since Leonard suffered his injury, so patience has been required. The Clippers' medical staff needs to do everything possible to get Leonard back on the floor with Paul George and company to give this core another chance to secure the first title in franchise history.
Pursue a third star
While Leonard and George look capable of being the No. 1 and No. 2 on a championship team, this duo could use a third star, especially given their recent durability issues.
Getting one won't be easy, of course, since the Clippers can't trade a first-round pick until 2028 after emptying their assets to acquire George. L.A. does feature a good amount of role players and second-round picks to use as bait and should be willing to part with anyone outside of its two stars.
Sign a backup point guard
With Reggie Jackson likely returning as the starting floor general, the Clippers could use a reliable backup behind the 32-year-old.
Second-year guard Jason Preston may eventually take the job, but he missed his entire rookie season following foot surgery. For a team that wants to win a title, L.A. could use a vet like Goran Dragic, Austin Rivers or Patty Mills (player option) to assist with playmaking duties.
Los Angeles Lakers
Find a way to move Russell Westbrook
After a disastrous first year in Los Angeles, the Lakers simply cannot bring Westbrook back.
Although The Athletic's Sam Amick writes that Westbrook's return "is seeming more real all the time" and that coaches interviewing for the Lakers' head job are being asked how they'd use the veteran guard, this just shouldn't even be an option.
The 33-year-old shot 29.8 percent from three last season, turned the ball over 3.8 times a game and made the Lakers' offense 2.5 points per 100 possessions worse when he was in the game (37th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass).
While it's understandable that the Lakers may not want to sacrifice a future first-round pick to dump the remaining year of his contract, Los Angeles should consider attaching second-round picks or moving him to a team with other high-end contracts (Gordon Hayward).
Hire the right head coach
The Lakers are down to three candidates for their head-coaching vacancy, with Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts still being considered, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
The best choice for the job will be the one who can get the most out of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while also not being afraid to challenge them in front of the team. Managing minutes will also be crucial as James will turn 38 in December and Davis has struggled with his durability in recent years.
Offer LeBron James an extension
James will be entering the final year of his contract, one that will pay him $44.5 million next season. The Lakers can offer James a maximum extension of two years and $97.1 million according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.
While James may prefer to keep his options open depending on the direction the Lakers go this year and the draft status of his son Bronny, Los Angeles should at least offer James the deal and let him make the call.
Memphis Grizzlies
Sign Ja Morant to an extension
This should be a quick negotiation.
Morant is extension eligible for the first time heading into the final year of his rookie deal. For a player who's already been named Rookie of the Year, an All-Star starter and now Most Improved, there's no debate surrounding Morant's max deal.
The Grizzlies can offer Morant a five-year, $186 million deal—a max contract no rookie has ever turned down.
Don't be fooled by Memphis' 20-5 regular season record without Morant, either. The 22-year-old is still the heart and soul of this team. Now, he'll be paid like it.
Improve free-throw shooting
While the Grizzlies made an impressive leap to the No. 2 seed in the West and an appearance into the conference semifinals, their free-throw shooting will need to get better for them to take the next step.
Memphis ranked 28th in free-throw accuracy this season (73.4 percent), with their struggles carrying over to the playoffs (73.5 percent, good for 15th among the 16 postseason teams).
Re-sign Tyus Jones
As good as Morant is, durability has been an issue during his young career. He missed 25 games this season, contests where Jones was called in to start in his place.
Now an unrestricted free agent, the 26-year-old has been a valuable part of the Grizzlies' rotation and necessary insurance behind Morant. Memphis needs to bring him back.
Miami Heat
Sign Tyler Herro to a team-friendly extension
Even though he's struggled through a groin injury this postseason, Herro should still be in line for a nice extension.
The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year averaged a career-high 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shot 39.9 percent from three during the regular season, at times bailing out a Miami offense that often sputtered.
While Herro shouldn't get a max deal a la Ja Morant or Darius Garland, a four-year, $100 million deal would be fair for both sides. According to ProFitX.com, Herro's real-time contract this season was valued at $26.5 million.
Explore Duncan Robinson's trade market
After giving Robinson a five-year, $90 million deal last offseason, the sharpshooter struggled throughout the year (10.9 points on 37.2 percent shooting from three) and has now been replaced in the starting lineup by Max Strus.
With an extension coming for Herro and Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry all making big money, the Heat should at least see what they could get for Robinson in a trade with the goal of potentially clearing up future cap space.
Re-sign Victor Oladipo
While he hasn't displayed his usual burst since suffering a torn quadriceps tendon, Oladipo has been a bright spot off Miami's bench as of late.
He's scored 13 points or more six times this postseason, including 23 twice. Miami owns his Bird rights and can go over the cap to sign him, so finding middle ground on a new contract would be great for both sides.
Milwaukee Bucks
Re-sign Bobby Portis
Portis has given the Bucks two discounts the past two seasons, playing for well below his market value for the chance to chase a championship.
He has a player option valued at $4.6 million for next season, an amount he could double or even triple in unrestricted free agency.
After filling in for an injured Brook Lopez as a starter for most of the season, Portis is an extremely valuable piece to this frontcourt and brings some much-needed energy in all of his roles. Milwaukee only has Early Bird rights for Portis, so they'll be limited in what they can offer him in a new deal.
Find a backup point guard
George Hill can no longer be relied upon to play rotation minutes, as the 36-year-old averaged just 1.0 points and 0.6 assists on 20.0 percent shooting in 15.2 minutes this postseason.
The Bucks need another (slightly younger) vet to come in and play behind Jrue Holiday while not looking like a shell of his former self.
Re-sign Pat Connaughton
Like Portis, Connaughton holds a player option ($5.7 million) for next season. Unlike Portis, Milwaukee holds Connaughton's Bird rights and isn't limited in what it can offer him in a new deal.
Whether he plays the final year on his option or signs a new deal, Connaughton is a player the Bucks must find a way to keep.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Find a backup point guard
Despite having D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards, the Wolves ranked near the middle of the pack in nearly all passing categories. Adding a veteran backup behind Russell would help stabilize the offense for stretches and keep the other ball-handlers fresh for a second successive playoff appearance.
The $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception may be enough to bring Tyus Jones back or convince Patty Mills to turn down his $6 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets. Prying Gary Payton II from the Golden State Warriors would be a bonus as well.
Look to trade up in NBA draft
After trading both their 2021 picks in the Rusell-Andrew Wiggins swap, the Wolves now have four selections (Nos. 19, 40, 48 and 50) in 2022.
Coming off a trip to the postseason and looking to compete now, there's no way Minnesota should want to bring in four rookies next season. They should look for trade-up opportunities wherever possible.
Get Anthony Edwards ready for "the leap"
Remember how we all thought Ja Morant was great his sophomore season? Then he followed that up by making the All-Star team and winning Most Improved Player? Yeah, this could easily be Edwards next year.
The 20-year-old wing is a superstar in the making. With even more film study, time spent in the weight room and less McDonald's, Edwards should be an All-Star for a long time if he puts in the work this summer.
New Orleans Pelicans
Find the right number for a Zion Williamson extension
As fun as the Pelicans were down the stretch and into the first round of the playoffs, this is still a franchise that needs a healthy Williamson to be able to start competing for championships.
Projecting his next contract is incredibly difficult, however, as Williamson has played just 85 total games in three years, including zero last season following foot surgery.
His talent is worth a max deal, but talent isn't much good if it's rehabbing yet another injury. ProFitX.com projects a healthy Williamson to be worth $31.7 million, which is just below a starting max deal.
While both sides could try to find some middle ground (a four-year, deal around $110 million?), New Orleans can't be comfortable extending any max offers. The two sides may be better off letting Williamson play out the remaining year on his rookie deal and going to restricted free agency next year.
Improve three-point accuracy
No matter what happens with Williamson, the Pelicans need to improve their outside shooting this offseason.
New Orleans ranked 27th overall in three-point accuracy (33.2 percent) this year, with its 10.6 made triples a game ranking 28th. Having CJ McCollum for a full season should help, but the Pelicans should try to add a shooter or two via the draft or free agency.
Protect the rim!
Opposing teams shot 68.3 percent at the basket against New Orleans this season, with only the Portland Trail Blazers finishing behind them. In the playoffs, this number ballooned to 73.3 percent, the worst mark of any postseason team.
While Jonas Valanciunas has plenty of strengths, rim protection isn't one of them. New Orleans should look for some veteran options in free agency (JaVale McGee, Hassan Whiteside) to serve as his backup.
New York Knicks
Decide on a direction
No one could blame the Knicks for signing Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and extending Julius Randle after finishing fourth in the East last season. The defense was legit, and this team looked ready to make the leap to contender status.
Now a year later, the Knicks are back in the lottery and have a lot of overpaid veterans taking minutes from younger, possibly more productive long-term assets. New York needs to be honest and decide if a core of Randle, RJ Barrett, Fournier and Derrick Rose can be the basis of a title team, or if they should prioritize player growth with Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.
If New York chooses the latter, then players like Randle, Fournier and Walker should be shopped, opening up more minutes for Reddish, Toppin and others. While it would likely mean another lottery trip, the Knicks could have a terrific foundation to build on, especially with the No. 11 pick and two first-rounders (one owed from the Dallas Mavericks) coming in 2023.
Find a franchise point guard
It's no secret the Knicks need some point guard help. Rose and Walker aren't the long-term answers. Quickley and McBride don't look the part of true floor generals, either.
New York finished last in assists (21.9) and potential assists (41.2) and was 28th in points created off assists per game (57.6) this season. The Knicks should see if the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in swapping Ben Simmons for some vets and a pick (Randle and Walker works financially), or New York could hope Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite falls to them at 11.
Re-sign Mitchell Robinson
Whether the Knicks believe Robinson can still be a franchise center or not, losing him for nothing this offseason would sting.
Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, New York can sign Robinson to an extension worth up to $58 million over four years before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30. If that's the cost, the Knicks should absolutely do it.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Keep the No. 2 pick, try to package the others to move up
The draft is OKC's time to shine, with the No. 2 pick representing the franchise's highest selection since it took Kevin Durant second in 2007.
While staying at No. 2 is a start, the Thunder own three other picks (Nos. 12, 30 and 34) and should be looking to package some, or all, together to try to move back up into the top 10.
It's all about quality over quantity when it comes to draft picks for OKC, and possessing so many future selections should give it the opportunity to move up draft boards far easier than any other franchise.
Improve team three-point shooting
While other NBA teams need some outside shooting help, the Thunder really need some outside shooting help.
Not only did OKC have the worst three-point percentage in the league this season (32.3 percent), but that was also the lowest mark in the league in seven years (the 2015-16 Los Angeles Lakers shot 31.7 percent from deep). To say the Thunder need to improve their accuracy from outside the arc is an understatement.
Sign Lu Dort to an extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only member of the Thunder core to have signed an extension thus far. Dort could join him this summer.
The 23-year-old forward averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game this season and is a terrific wing defender. ProFitX.com estimates his 2022-23 season will have a value of $18.3 million, which seems like a fair starting number for a new deal.
Orlando Magic
Explore every option with No. 1 pick
Despite winning the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2004, the Magic shouldn't be married to the idea of keeping it.
With three players at the top of the draft (Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero) all making a strong argument to go first, Orlando should entertain a (slight) trade back if it doesn't have a strong preference.
Moving back to second (Oklahoma City Thunder) or third (Houston Rockets) could still get the Magic the player they want and at a lower salary number. If Orlando also likes a player like Keegan Murray or Shaedon Sharpe, it could also see what a team like the Detroit Pistons (fifth overall) or Portland Trail Blazers (seventh) would offer in return for a move back.
Sign Mo Bamba to an extension (or execute a sign-and-trade)
With Wendell Carter Jr. locked into a team-friendly four-year, $50 million deal, the Magic should see if Bamba would agree to a similar contract now as a restricted free agent. He had a breakout year in 2021-22 with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three.
If Orlando gets a healthy Jonathan Isaac back and indeed selects a big man with the No. 1 pick, it should look for sign-and-trade opportunities for the 24-year-old center instead.
Trade Terrence Ross
It's time to free Ross, who has waited out a rebuild in Orlando long enough.
The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract at $11.5 million, a number that should be easy for contenders to take on. The Magic should do right by Ross by moving him before the season starts while also trying to get some draft capital in return.
Philadelphia 76ers
Re-sign James Harden to a fair contract
Notice the word "max" wasn't used when talking about paying Harden this summer.
The veteran guard will turn 33 before the 2022-23 season starts and struggled with his shot all season (41.0 percent overall). While his playmaking ability is still there, Harden no longer resembles the MVP winner of 2018.
Opting into a $47.4 million player option is still on the table for Harden, who has until the day before free agency starts to do so. ProFitX.com projects his value to be far lower next year, with a real-time contract estimate of $39.9 million.
However, the 76ers can't afford to lose Harden anytime soon after giving up so much for him at the deadline. The two sides should try to work out a fair deal (three years, $120 million?) while staying out of max conversations.
Make the difficult decision with Danny Green
After tearing both the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the playoffs, the 34-year-old Green may miss the entire 2022-23 season. His $10 million contract is non-guaranteed, however, and Philly should make the difficult choice to release Green and use the roster spot for a healthy contributor.
As Forbes' Bryan Toporek points out, if Harden agrees to a deal of around $40 million per year, the 76ers would then have the ability to use the full $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and the $4.1 million bi-annual exception if they waive Green.
It's not the way anyone would have wanted his career in Philly to end, but injuries are unfortunately part of the game.
Find a backup center
The Sixers should let DeAndre Jordan walk this summer and never speak of his existence in Philly again. His minus-13.5 swing rating ranked in the ninth percentile per Cleaning the Glass and may cost Jordan a job in the NBA next season.
Philly needs to get Joel Embiid a quality backup in free agency to help lessen his load during the regular season. The Sixers should be able to do so if they can unlock both exceptions.
Phoenix Suns
Pay Deandre Ayton the max…..
Ayton hasn't been shy about his desire for a max deal, one that would pay him $170 million over five years.
After failing to get one last offseason, Ayton put together another strong season (17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 63.4 percent shooting overall) in his 58 games, yet couldn't help the Suns make it out of the second round. He scored just five points and pulled down four rebounds in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, with head coach Monty Williams playing Ayton a total of 17 minutes.
As a restricted free agent, the Suns can match any deal Ayton receives, and absolutely shouldn't be willing to let the 2018 No. 1 pick leave for nothing. There's another option, however.
….or work out a sign-and-trade
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the idea of trading Ayton isn't a new concept.
"Last offseason, Phoenix balked at the five-year, $170 million-plus maximum figure during Early Bird negotiations with Ayton's representatives. The Suns then quietly gauged his trade value in February, sources told B/R, including one structure with Indiana that featured Domantas Sabonis."
Fischer also writes that the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs are all potential destinations for Ayton this offseason if he doesn't return to Charlotte.
A sign-and-trade with the Hawks would be the most interesting option for the Suns, especially if they can get Onyeka Okongwu and a wing (Bogdan Bogdanovic or Kevin Huerter) back in return. If Phoenix is set on not paying Ayton the max, there should be a handful of other teams that will. The Suns can't let him go for nothing, of course, and should be exploring all kinds of sign-and-trade options.
Re-sign JaVale McGee
No matter what happens to Ayton, the Suns should try to bring McGee back following a strong season.
The 34-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 15.8 minutes a night, with McGee's 22.7 total rebound percentage the highest mark of his career.
Portland Trail Blazers
Make a decision on Damian Lillard's future
The Blazers have balked at trading their franchise star, and with Lillard representing Portland at the draft lottery, all appears to be settled for now.
Both sides need to be honest, however, as any potential trade of Lillard should come before the season starts so he has time to relocate and get acclimated to a new city. The Blazers owe that much to him.
If Lillard is comfortable with the direction of the franchise and with the flexibility the roster now has, Portland should be in no hurry to trade him.
Re-sign Anfernee Simons
Whether the Blazers keep Lillard or not, they need to bring back Simons.
The 22-year-old broke out this season, averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range in his 29.5 minutes per game.
A restricted free agent, Portland can match any deal Simons may receive and should be more than happy to do so. Simons' outside shooting makes him a potential long-term fit next to Lillard, and his on-ball scoring chops would help lead a post-Lillard Blazers franchise.
Find a defensive-minded center
No team was worse at protecting the rim than Portland last season, with opponents shooting 68.7 percent at the basket. Next year could be even worse, as starting center Jusuf Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent and could leave to join a contender.
The Blazers need to address the center position either via free agency or trade, or the team could select a big man like Jalen Duren of Memphis with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Sacramento Kings
Beef up the wing
The Kings now have franchise pillars at point guard (De'Aaron Fox) and center (Domantas Sabonis). Everywhere in between, however, remains unsettled, especially with Harrison Barnes entering the final year of his contract.
Sacramento could use a stopper on the wing between its two offensive-minded stars, especially since no team allowed opponents to shoot a higher percentage from three last season (37.3 percent).
The Kings need a player like Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby to balance out the starting five, someone who can guard multiple positions and consistently guard the opponent's best offensive threat.
Improve team rebounding
Outside of Sabonis, there aren't a lot of plus-rebounders on this roster.
Sacramento ranked last in contested rebounding (13.0 per game) and rebound percentage last season (30.3 percent) and should be looking for affordable free agents who can clean the glass.
Players like Kevon Looney, Bobby Portis and Mo Bamba all ranked in the top 26 in rebound percentage this season and could hit free agency this summer.
Listen to offers for No. 4
Landing the No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft was huge for the Kings whether they end up keeping the selection or not.
While the top three teams are all in a rebuild, the Kings are playoff-hungry and should get some appetizing offers for their pick. Sacramento needs to explore its options with such a valuable asset, even if the Kings ultimately keep and use the pick.
San Antonio Spurs
Get clarity on Gregg Popovich's future
Popovich, 73, will likely be the Spurs' head coach for as long as wants the job. The question is, how long does he actually want it? His answer should have an impact on San Antonio's offseason.
Despite making the play-in tournament (albeit at 34-48 overall), the Spurs are still extremely young and are likely years away from becoming a true title contender. They sent veterans like Derrick White and Thaddeus Young packing at the deadline in favor of picks and have four selections—three first-rounders—in the 2022 draft.
Should Popovich want to ramp up the rebuild in what could potentially be his last year, San Antonio could go after Zach LaVine in free agency after the two-time All-Star played for Pop during the Olympics. The Spurs have the draft picks and young talent to chase a third star next to Dejounte Murray and LaVine as well.
No matter what he wants to do, the Spurs should get an idea of Popovich's timeline before proceeding this offseason.
Sign Dejounte Murray to an extension (or at least offer one)
A first-time All-Star this season, Murray is one of the NBA's best defensive guards and a nightly triple-double threat. He's also extension eligible, with the Spurs able to offer the 25-year-old $95.2 million over three years—money that would be tacked onto the two remaining seasons left on his current deal.
This would end up being a terrific bargain for San Antonio, as Murray would likely make far more as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if he can stand to wait that long.
Look to trade up in the draft
The Spurs are one of only two teams (Oklahoma City Thunder) with three first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Like OKC, bringing in four rookies isn't an ideal situation for a team already so young, meaning the Spurs should look for trade-up opportunities by packaging picks together.
Toronto Raptors
Sign Fred VanVleet to an extension
A four year, $85 million contract signed by VanVleet in 2020 has become a terrific bargain for the Raptors, especially since the 28-year-old made his first All-Star appearance this season.
Now heading into the final guaranteed year of his deal (2023-24 is a player option), both VanVleet and Toronto should be talking extension.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, VanVleet can opt into his $22.8 million contract for 2022-23 and then sign a three-year, $88.7 million extension or decline the option and choose a four-year, $114.2 million contract instead. An average annual value of under $30 million is a terrific value for Toronto either way.
Find an additional point guard
Even with VanVleet, no team generated fewer points off assists than the Raptors this season (57.3 per game). With Goran Dragic away from the team for nearly the entire year until his trade (and later buyout) with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto struggled to generate offense from its backups.
Signing a reliable reserve would help reduce VanVleet's workload (37.9 minutes a game this season) and keep him fresh for the playoffs.
Improve overall depth
At 34.1 minutes per game, no team relied on its starters more than Toronto this season. Ideally, that number needs to come down.
Armed with a $10.3 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, $4.1 million bi-annual exception and a pair of trade exceptions, the Raptors need to do a better job of filling out their bench this offseason.
Utah Jazz
Explore Rudy Gobert trade options
This is the final year Utah will be paying Gobert less than $40 million a season, with an average of $43.8 million owed to the 29-year-old from 2023 to 2026.
If this number concerns the Jazz (and it should given Gobert's offensive limitations) it will only get harder to trade him moving forward. Utah should at least explore Gobert's market, which should include a handful of franchises desperate to improve their defense and rebounding.
Teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets would all be ideal landing spots for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who would still fetch a lot in any potential trade.
With Utah bowing out of the playoffs early yet again, it could be time to shuffle things up around Donovan Mitchell.
Improve wing defense
As good as Gobert is defensively, this is a team that still can't stop opponents on the perimeter. Mike Conley Jr. is 34, Mitchell hasn't been a plus defender since entering the NBA and Bojan Bogdanovic isn't locking anyone up.
The Jazz should explore trades for a player like Jerami Grant, no matter what happens to Gobert.
Find a backup point guard
A year after making his first All-Star team, Conley's play noticeably slipped this season.
Set to turn 35 in October, it's time to start thinking about grooming a backup point guard behind Conley. One intriguing option? Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons, who would pair well as a big defender and playmaker next to Mitchell in Utah's backcourt.
Washington Wizards
Re-sign Bradley Beal (or sign-and-trade him for a massive return)
As long as Beal is happy in Washington, the Wizards should want to retain their All-Star guard, even on a max deal.
A new deal for Beal could top out at $235 million over five years, or $47 million per season. It's one he seems intent on signing even after a disappointing campaign in Washington that ended with wrist surgery.
"This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven't changed my mind-set," Beal told Ava Wallace of The Washington Post. "I enjoy being in D.C.; I enjoy being on this team."
If Beal does want to join a championship-ready team, the Wizards should consider a sign-and-trade as well. The Brooklyn Nets, for example, have some intriguing players they could send back (Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton in a sign-and-trade). With the Wizards sputtering in the middle of the pack, trading Beal for a collection of young talent and picks may not be the worst decision for all involved.
Sign/trade for a point guard
Whether Beal returns or not, the Wizards desperately need a point guard.
Trading Spencer Dinwiddie in the Kristaps Porzingis deal left them with just Ish Smith and Raul Neto, and the former is the only one under contract next year ($4.7 million non-guaranteed).
Washington can try to find a point guard in the draft, free agency or via the trade market, but however they do it, bringing in a starting floor general is a must.
Clear the logjam at forward
There's a lot of talent in the Wizards' frontcourt. Perhaps, there's too much for the minutes that are available.
Between veterans like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis (who can play both power forward and center) and top-15 picks like Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert, Washington needs to figure out its pecking order. Once they've done that, the Wizards can look to send one or two of those expendable forwards out in a trade for a point guard.