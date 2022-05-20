FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 6

FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 6May 20, 2022
The Fan Controlled Football playoff race is heating up, and one team has asserted itself as the top title contender.
Last weekend, the undefeated Bored Ape FC managed to outlast the one-loss Knights of Degen. Led by quarterback Ed Crouch, the Knights jumped out to a 16-6 lead and had the advantage for most of the game. However, quarterback Deondre Francois and the Bored Apes battled back to eke out the win.
At 5-0, Bored Ape FC is the team to beat in the FCF right now.
The Zappers and quarterback Johnny Manziel are on the other end of the spectrum. They were winless coming into Week 5, but Manziel and Co. managed to knock off Shoulda Been Stars for their first win of the season.
While the Zappers have to feel good about finally putting one in the win column, they'll likely be playing spoiler from here on out. Two weeks remain in the 2022 FCF regular season (Season v2.0), and the Zappers remain last in the standings. Those standings are tight in the middle, and it's going to be a fun final two weeks.
Here, you'll find a full preview for Week 6, including the latest standings, scheduling information and predictions.
Week 5 Scores, Season Schedule and Standings
Week 5 Scores
Bored Ape FC 24, Knights of Degen 22
Glacier Boyz 34, Beasts 18
Zappers 28, Shoulda Been Stars 24
Kingpins 34, 8oki 28
Standings
Bored Ape FC 5-0
Knights of Degen 3-2
Shoulda Been Stars 3-2
Glacier Boyz 2-3
Beasts 2-3
Kingpins 2-3
8ki 2-3
Zappers 1-4
Remaining Schedule
Week 6: Saturday, May 21
Week 7: Saturday, May 28
Playoffs: Saturday, June 4
Championship: Saturday, June 11
Week 6 Schedule and Live Stream
Saturday, May 21
Bored Ape FC vs. 8oki, 1 p.m. ET
Shoulda Been Stars vs. Beasts, 3 p.m. ET
Knights of Degen vs. Kingpins, 7 p.m. ET
Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers, 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream for All Games: DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF app
Preview and Predictions
Back in Week 4, FCF decided to put an end to the weekly re-drafts that largely defined the league in its inaugural season. While this did cause FCF to lose some of its fantasy-football flavor, it made sense as teams prepare for the stretch run.
While defenses and offensive lines are still drafted by fans weekly—and as units—offensive skill players like Manziel, Francois and former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Martavis Bryant are locked on to their respective rosters.
There's an even bigger star in FCF, though, who was traded ahead of Week 5—NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.
Manziel's former teammate with the Zappers was dealt to the Knights of Degen. While Owens wasn't enough for the Knights to unseat the Bored Apes atop the standings, he has performed well on the 50-yard field. (Those newer to FCF can check out our Week 4 preview for a recap of rules, team owners, format and roster information.)
Owens isn't among the league receiving leaders, but he has caught nine passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. The 48-year-old pass-catcher believes he has enough left in the tank to help an NFL team.
"We had an [NFL] owner that basically reached out to me, basically said keep myself ready," Owens said, per Mike Gavin of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I did that. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. But again, I know I can still play the game. No question about it."
The immediate question is whether Owens can help the Knights rebound against the Kingpins. They haven't clinched a playoff spot just yet, and a loss could make things interesting in the final week. The Knights are the better team, but the Kingpins have won two straight and will carry some momentum into the early evening contest.
Manziel's Zappers could make things interesting, too, by tying the Glacier Boyz at 2-4 with a win. The Glacier Boyz have won two of their last three and are still alive for the playoffs.
8oki has lost two straight and will need to rebound quickly to have any shot at the postseason and to upset the powerhouse that is Bored Ape FC. It seems unlikely, but if we've learned anything over the first five weeks, it's that Fan Controlled Football is hard to predict.
Week 6 Predictions
Bored Ape FC 38, Kingpins 34
Shoulda Been Stars 28, Beasts 24
Knights of Degen 34, Kinpings 28
Zappers 28, Glacier Boyz 22