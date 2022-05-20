FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 6

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The Fan Controlled Football playoff race is heating up, and one team has asserted itself as the top title contender.

Last weekend, the undefeated Bored Ape FC managed to outlast the one-loss Knights of Degen. Led by quarterback Ed Crouch, the Knights jumped out to a 16-6 lead and had the advantage for most of the game. However, quarterback Deondre Francois and the Bored Apes battled back to eke out the win.

At 5-0, Bored Ape FC is the team to beat in the FCF right now.

The Zappers and quarterback Johnny Manziel are on the other end of the spectrum. They were winless coming into Week 5, but Manziel and Co. managed to knock off Shoulda Been Stars for their first win of the season.

While the Zappers have to feel good about finally putting one in the win column, they'll likely be playing spoiler from here on out. Two weeks remain in the 2022 FCF regular season (Season v2.0), and the Zappers remain last in the standings. Those standings are tight in the middle, and it's going to be a fun final two weeks.

Here, you'll find a full preview for Week 6, including the latest standings, scheduling information and predictions.