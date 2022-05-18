Patriots' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have had a mixed bag of results from their NFL draft picks over the last few years.

Mac Jones thrived in the starting quarterback role after he was chosen in the first round last year. Rhamondre Stevenson added some useful carries out of the backfield, and Christian Barmore made an impact on the defensive interior.

New England's 2021 draft class looks strong after one year, but that can't be said about other classes, most notably the 2019 one headlined by first-round pick N'Keal Harry.

Bill Belichick and his staff selected 10 players during the 2022 NFL draft, and a few of them could made an impact right away.

First-round pick Cole Strange will have the most eyes on him because he is filling a need at offensive guard. A few of the late-round picks could be useful at their positions as well.