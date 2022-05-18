Patriots' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

Patriots' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 SeasonMay 18, 2022
The New England Patriots have had a mixed bag of results from their NFL draft picks over the last few years.
Mac Jones thrived in the starting quarterback role after he was chosen in the first round last year. Rhamondre Stevenson added some useful carries out of the backfield, and Christian Barmore made an impact on the defensive interior.
New England's 2021 draft class looks strong after one year, but that can't be said about other classes, most notably the 2019 one headlined by first-round pick N'Keal Harry.
Bill Belichick and his staff selected 10 players during the 2022 NFL draft, and a few of them could made an impact right away.
First-round pick Cole Strange will have the most eyes on him because he is filling a need at offensive guard. A few of the late-round picks could be useful at their positions as well.
Cole Strange
New England drafted Cole Strange in the first round, and the offensive guard out of Chattanooga was a surprise selection with the 29th overall pick.
Strange was not projected as a first-round pick, but all that matters now is the Patriots believe in his talent and will allow him to thrive in one of the open roles on the offensive interior.
Strange will be tasked with filling one of the starting guard spots left open by the offseason departures of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras. He has an open path to the starting job, and few people will criticize where he was drafted if he plays well in his rookie season.
Most of the other rookies on the Patriots roster have competition for playing time. Strange has that to an extent, but he should be considered the favorite to win one of the open positions.
Marcus Jones
New England's third-round selection has a clearer path to playing time than its second-round pick.
Defensive back Marcus Jones should receive an opportunity to compete for snaps at the nickel position. At his absolute best, he might contend for Jalen Mills' starting spot.
Tyquan Thornton has a tougher hill to climb at wide receiver since Patriots traded for DeVante Parker and already have Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers on the roster.
Thornton's most impactful plays of his rookie season could come on special teams or on plays in which the top wideouts are off the field.
Jones comes to the Patriots as the Paul Hornung Award winner that is awarded to high-level performers who played multiple positions in college football. He played a bit of wide receiver and contributed in the return game as well during his time at Houston.
The versatility of the third-round pick should help Bill Belichick and his staff find a spot for him on the field.
Jones might end up as a better return option than Thornton, and he could make a defensive impact as the season goes and he becomes more adjusted to the Patriots scheme.
Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris
New England added two fascinating players at running back in the fourth and sixth rounds.
Pierre Strong Jr. was one of the best overall players at the FCS level with South Dakota State. He was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award and had 19 career 100-yard performances.
Kevin Harris produced a solid career in the SEC at South Carolina, but he was not a prominent name in FBS because of the Gamecocks' status in the conference.
Harris ran for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2020 campaign. He finished his three-year career with 23 rushing touchdowns and 7.8 yards per catch on 35 receptions.
The Patriots showed confidence in Stevenson at points in the 2021 season, but he was also sidelined for a good amount because of fumbling issues.
Strong or Harris could surge above Stevenson and behind Damien Harris on the running back depth chart if they show well in training camp.
Even if they do not take over that role right away, Strong and Harris give the Patriots more depth at running back.